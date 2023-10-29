The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Aussie Spirit debutant Alex Maiden prepares for first taste of international competition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 29 2023 - 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga teenager Alex Maiden will travel to American Samoa with the under 18s Aussie Spirit side in hopes of booking a spot in the 2024 World Cup group stage. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga teenager Alex Maiden will travel to American Samoa with the under 18s Aussie Spirit side in hopes of booking a spot in the 2024 World Cup group stage. Picture by Madeline Begley

She's carving out a name for herself in the top softball levels, and Alex Maiden's hard work has been rewarded with selection to travel with the national team this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.