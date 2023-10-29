Aussie Spirit debutant Alex Maiden prepares for first taste of international competition

She's carving out a name for herself in the top softball levels, and Alex Maiden's hard work has been rewarded with selection to travel with the national team this week.
The 17-year-old will fly to American Samoa with the Aussie Spirit to compete in the Oceania qualifier for the under 18 women's softball World Cup group stage.
Earning selection in the Australian team following a standout performance for ACT at nationals earlier this year, Maiden is excited for her first taste of international competition.
"I'm really excited as it's my first time overseas and to just get that exposure at the national level," Maiden said.
"I feel like about half of the team played Canada Cup earlier this year, but there's a lot of us where it's our first time.
"I think we're all quite nervous but I think it'll be a really great experience."
The qualifier competition features Australia, New Zealand, and newcomers American Samoa.
With the top two sides from each continental qualifier progressing to the group stage next year, this is the first time the Aussie Spirit will have to compete for their group stage position.
Maiden said though they'll be playing in hot and humid conditions, and be battling travel fatigue, she's confident her side can make it through to the next stage.
"I think we have a good chance if we all play our best," she said.
"American Samoa aren't usually in the competition, but they've come in this year so therefore we have to have the qualifiers, and we're trying to get into the world series next year.
"I think it's really good, this is my first international competition, so [American Samoa] coming into the competition has allowed me to go overseas this year."
Following the player's selection in the team, they attended several camps at the Australian Institute of Sport, but won't connect again until they reach American Samoa.
Maiden said despite not having too much time together, she believes the team has gelled together well.
"I've definitely played with a lot of the New South Wales girls and then obviously back to the camps I met a lot of them and done training with them," she said.
"I think we've got a really good team going over there, if we all just put our best foot forward, I think we can do really well.
"Once we get over to American Samoa we're going to do some training and then just bond with each other and get that team feeling."
Still very early in her international career, Maiden said she's hopeful to have many more chances to pull on the green and gold uniform.
Following the announcement of softballs return to the Olympic roster for the 2028 games, Maiden said it's exciting to see her sport getting more international attention.
"It's definitely something to work towards, but it's just really great that softball's getting that exposure and getting it out there in the Olympics," she said.
"I think it's a really great game and it's just really fun. I've made so many lifelong friends playing it from all over the country really."
Maiden will travel to American Samoa this week for the qualifier tournament as the only regional player to make the team.
Aussie Spirit will play six games over three days in a double round-robin, with the top two teams progressing to the group stage next year.
