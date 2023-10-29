The Daily Advertisersport
The return of Mac Webster proved pivotal for South Wagga as they claimed their first win of the season

October 29 2023
Mac Webster (83) and (3-37) guided South Wagga to their first win of the season in their Max Knight Cup clash against Wagga City. Picture by Les Smith
Mac Webster (83) and (3-37) guided South Wagga to their first win of the season in their Max Knight Cup clash against Wagga City. Picture by Les Smith

The return of Mac Webster proved pivotal for South Wagga as they claimed their first win of the season and the Max Knight Cup in their one-day clash against Wagga City.

