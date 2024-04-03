Farrer League season preview: Hawks head the hottest flag race in years

Our verdict: The dominant team of 2023 and deserved premiers. The Magpies have experienced a quiet off-season where they lost a couple of their Canberra-based stars but tried to replace them with local talent. The Magpies are going to need to be better than last year to go back-to-back and whether they will be or not is an interesting question. Guys like Curtis Steele, Dean Biermann and Don Roberts had interrupted seasons last year so if they can play full-seasons it will certainly make the Magpies better. TRYC did boast one of the older lists in the competition last year and have quite a few on the wrong side of 30 who are another year older so that shapes as a challenge for them. Jack Brooks has the ability to be an A grade addition, while Jake Hindmarsh, Mark Flack and Jaiden Burkinshaw can all add something to the Magpies' depth. TRYC will again boast a number of the competition's best players and genuine match-winners like Riley Budd, Steele, James Roberts, Biermann and more. Throw in the rest of the talent on their list and it's hard not seeing the Magpies fighting it out for another premiership at season's end.

