Farrer League season preview: Hawks head the hottest flag race in years

THIS year's Farrer League premiership race shapes as the best in a long time.
You've got the experienced defending champion in The Rock-Yerong Creek looking to prove they're still top dog up against the shiny new toy of the competition in East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Hawks' off-season recruitment drive is unrivalled in the Farrer League in recent times and adds some genuine excitement and star power to the competition.
Then you've got Marrar, who is quietly flying under the radar, and how could you forget Northern Jets, who went within seven points of the ultimate fairytale last year.
Throw in perennial underdog and the ever-improving Charles Sturt University team and the dark horse of the competition in Temora and you've got at least six teams that expect to be there come finals.
Seven of the nine clubs have all improved their list over the off-season, pointing towards one of the strongest standards seen in the Farrer League for a little while.
That is highlighted by the fact three of the last four Jim Quinn Medallists, the best and fairest player in the Riverina League, have jumped ship to the Farrer League since September.
All the ingredients provide the perfect mix for a fascinating season ahead. The time has almost arrived. Bring it on.
Coach: Peter Green (first year)
Last year: Sixth (seven wins)
Key gains: Brad Radovanovic (Cootamundra), Joel Mahy (Coleambally), Harry Morris (Northern Jets), Lachlan Emery, Jock Emery, Matt Devery, Brady Clifford (Griffith)
Key losses: Jason Taylor, Jack Carroll-Tape, Jed Simpson (Queanbeyan), Alex Lawder (retirement), Ryan Best (Coleambally), Hugh McKenzie (Sydney), Emerson Cody (injury), Mick Fiore (Berrigan), Jake Whyte
Player to watch: Riley Irvin - The Two Blues skipper has been superb over the last couple of years and is set to be used in a different role this season.
What the coach says: "Finals is our ultimate destination. I'm changing the whole game style of what these guys have experienced ever before so that takes time. It's probably consistency with effort within the structure that we're wanting to play that we're after. Because that will take us to the happy place and have a crack at contending. Whether that be this year or next year, probably more so next year I'm thinking, finals is certainly what we're striving for."
Our verdict: It shapes as somewhat of a rebuilding year for Barellan after losing a great deal of experience through the loss of the Canberra connection. The move wasn't by design, but that's what eventuated and the Two Blues have replaced the numbers with predominantly young kids. The direction fits in with the appointment of Peter Green as coach, who has a track record in development and is keen to teach the players how to get the most of out of themselves and become better footballers. While Barellan still hope to unveil some recruits shortly, it appears there may be some short-term pain for long-term gain. Barellan were right on the cusp of finals the last couple of seasons but look set to slide this year.
Prediction: Ninth
Coach: Travis and Trent Cohalan (fourth and first season)
Last year: Fourth (nine wins)
Key gains: Hugh Wakefield (Coolamon), Jack Mason (time off), Paddy Inglis (Goondiwindi), Austin Harwood (Irrewarra-Beeac)
Key losses: Lachie Moore (Cardiff), Connor Kelly
Player to watch: Paddy Inglis - A mature-age recruit that won the AFL Darling Downs goalkicking last year with 61 goals. Will provide another option in a new-look CSU attack.
What the coach says: "We're talking about constant improvement and I suppose that starts on improvement on last year as well. We obviously played finals footy last year and had a win in finals so I guess our minimum goal is to get to September and play in a final and from there we'll give ourselves a chance to go better than we did in 2023. I guess from a broad perspective, playing finals is our ultimate goal to start with and then we'll be taking bite sized chunks from there."
Our verdict: CSU have been building nicely over the past three seasons, culminating in their first finals win in two decades last year. Trent Cohalan replaces Dusty Rogers as co-coach and joins elder brother Travis in the role and there's nothing to suggest the Bushpigs won't continue that upward trajectory. They've recruited some key position players, a need from last year, and have added in some exciting talent. That and the fact the core group, that has been together for the past three seasons, is another year older should see natural improvement. The query is whether that improvement will match that of the teams around them but the Bushpigs have become more and more of a genuine commodity in recent seasons so it's hard to see them missing finals.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Jamie Bennett (second year)
Last year: Eighth (two wins)
Key gains: Tom McInneny (Shepparton United), Connor Bock, Toby Blissett, Kris Duncan (Griffith), Ryan Best (Barellan)
Key losses: Stanley Tipiloura, Dray Thompson, Mark White, John Tipiloura (Tiwi Bombers)
Player to watch: Toby Blissett - An exciting talent that has performed at higher levels. If Coleambally can get the best out of him, he will be among the better players in the competition.
What the coach says: "To be honest, I don't have a ceiling on these boys because they are young and it happens really quickly. I'm not going to put a ceiling on this. Our goal will definitely be improvement in the group. I really want to see that synergy and growth as a group come together. That's my goal as their coach and it's my job to help them achieve that but the one thing I can tell you about this group of young men is that they want to do that as well. They've got a lot of pride in the guernsey these boys and they want to do well."
Our verdict: Jamie Bennett got everything out of the Coleambally list last year, outperforming previous seasons despite not possessing the talent they once had. Bennett's had another off-season now to add to his group and they've filled one key area by adding some much-needed depth to the squad. The Blues won't possess the top-end talent of some clubs but they'll be a much more balanced team and that should result in more competitive performances. Once again, expect Coleambally be hard to beat at home and they'll cause an upset or two there. But they should also be more competitive on the road and won't be getting blown away too often. They will be a better outfit this year but expect them to be around a similar mark to last year given the improvement across the league.
Prediction: Eighth
Coach: Jake Barrett (first year)
Last year: Fifth (eight wins)
Key gains: Jake Barrett, Jerry Maslin, Luke Gerhard (Coolamon), Dylan Morton, Jeremy Piercy, Riley Flint (Wagga Tigers), Mason Dryburgh (Leeton-Whitton), Zac Randal (Turvey Park), Bryce McPherson (Lake Cargelligo)
Key losses: Tom Tyson (Griffith), Jacob Tiernan (Cootamundra), Dan McCarthy (Corryong), Ash Hard (Coolamon), Xavier McDevitt (Turvey Park), Liam Hard, Connor Quade
Player to watch: Jerry Maslin - One of two Jim Quinn Medal winners the Hawks have brought in over the off-season. Super dangerous in attack but can also dominate through the midfield.
What the coach says: "Obviously the ultimate success like everyone else is holding the cup up at the end of the year like everyone plays for but at the same time we just want to see improvement as well. We've got a lot of new players this year and it's not just going to happen for us overnight. Like anyone, the biggest thing is holding that cup up at the end of the year, that's what everyone's striving for but for us it's to make sure we put ourselves in that position."
Our verdict: The Hawks enjoyed one of the best recruitment campaigns seen in the Farrer League, bringing in some serious top end talent. Jake Barrett and Jerry Maslin are both league medallists in the Riverina League in recent seasons, while Dylan Morton and Mason Dryburgh are also serious footballers. And that's not even getting to the likes of Luke Gerhard, Jeremy Piercy and Bryce McPherson, who are also accomplished footballers. The Hawks haven't been far off the mark in previous seasons so the influx of quality makes them serious premiership players instantly. Yes, it will take some time for things to come together but it's hard to see a side with that much top-end talent not getting the job done. By season's end, expect the Hawks to be the dominant benchmark of the competition.
Prediction: Premiers
Coach: Cal Gardner (second year)
Last year: Third (13 wins)
Key gains: Jake Brown, Lachlan O'Callaghan, Kieran Emery (UNSW-Eastern Suburbs), Lochie Field (Wagga Tigers), Mitch Ryan (Collingullie)
Key losses: Chris O'Donnell, Jackson Moye (retirement), Mitch Bloomfield, Toby Lawler (overseas)
Player to watch: Kieran Emery - Accomplished big man that achieved it all in AFL Sydney. Set to provide the Bombers with a strong focal point in attack.
What the coach says: "We want to continue to develop the young group and play a brand of footy that stands up against quality opposition."
Our verdict: Marrar perhaps snuck under the radar somewhat over the off-season due to East Wagga-Kooringal's recruitment blitz but the Bombers are very much in the premiership window. The arrival of the three UNSW-Eastern Suburbs premiership players is huge and expect each of the three to make a serious mark on the Farrer League. The late pick-up of Kieran Emery has the potential to be the game-changer for Marrar given their lack of size up forward. He boasts the credentials of a very good footballer. Not only those three but the likes of Jordan Hedington and Billy Toy will be like new recruits given they played limited football last year. While their recruits are quality, they have lost three premiership players in Chris O'Donnell, Jackson Moye and Toby Lawler, who have all finished top three in the Bombers' best and fairest at one point or another. So their losses should not be understated. If the Bombers can enjoy a decent run with injury, expect them to be again right there at the end of the season.
Prediction: Third
Coach: Damien Papworth (second year)
Last year: Ninth (one win)
Key gains: Matt McGowan, Will McGowan, Mitch Mattingly (Coolamon), Ash Bennett (year off-Wagga Tigers)
Key losses: Lachie Johnson (MCUE)
Player to watch: Matt McGowan - Established himself as a capable key forward in the Riverina League and should relish the assistant coaching responsibilities and make a big mark at the Saints.
What the coach says: "We're just looking for that competitiveness, improvement and chasing some more wins than we got last year. Pressing forward we want to develop the young kids, they got some good exposure last year and we'll tee off that and keep moving forward and hopefully they gel with the new guys we've brought in and can get some wins on the board, that's our aim."
Our verdict: The Saints were probably the best wooden spooners for some time in the Farrer League, if that makes any sense? North Wagga were only given a few touch ups and were generally pretty competitive for the most part last season. The Saints boast plenty of youth, run and speed and played an entertaining brand of football that did see them capable of getting on top of teams for periods in games. They've gone and added some size with the recruitment of the McGowan brothers from Coolamon, while Mitch Mattingly and Ash Bennett will help provide further run around the ground. Jack Flood's greater availability helps provide a big body in the midfield, while the forward pairing of Tom Nejman and Matt McGowan could rival most in the competition. There is no question the Saints will improve and just how far remains to be seen. It wouldn't surprise to see them not far off finals contention.
Prediction: Seventh
Coach: Jack Harper (second year)
Last year: Runner up (13 wins)
Key gains: Paddy Bray, Charlie McCormack (Coolamon), Max Harper (Figtree), Harry Collis (year off), Rhyle Davis (Collingullie)
Key losses: Mitch Haddrill (retirement), Matt Wallis, Jeromy Lucas (Melbourne), Tom Alexander (Lockhart), Lenny Haddrill (Canberra)
Player to watch: Charlie McCormack - Returns after spending last year mixing under 18 commitments with a stint at Coolamon. Will provide the Jets with a spark up forward when available.
What the coach says: "Obviously to go one better than what we did last year. We've lost a couple of personnel but in all honesty, we're pretty excited by the challenge that it brings and the opportunity for some younger blokes. To go one better and essentially be competitive in this competition for the next five years is our goal."
Our verdict: The Jets went within seven points of a fairytale premiership last year and appeared to be on the verge of something special. The off-season then delivered them the loss of their three best players in Mitch Haddrill, Jeromy Lucas and Matt Wallis. To the Jets' credit, belief remains high at the club that they can continue to challenge for a premiership with the performance of their young players last year providing great confidence. But you can't replace a Haddrill, Lucas and Wallis. And the limited availability of ruck Lachie Jones is another blow. He was arguably their most influential player last year and was justly rewarded with Farrer League Team of the Year selection. The return of Charlie McCormack will help cover the loss of Matt Wallis, but the Jets won't pack the midfield punch of last year. It's hard to see them challenging given their losses but they should still play finals and they would be disappointed if they slipped any further than that. An interesting watch.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Zac Oliver and Will Reinhold (first year)
Last year: Seventh (four wins)
Key gains: Zac Oliver (Coolamon), Jock Cornell (Wagga Tigers), Dan Leary (year off), Wilson Morsehead (MCUE), Brayden Burgess (injury)
Key losses: Tim Shea (Queanbeyan), James Godde (Old Xavierans)
Player to watch: Jock Cornell - It's not often you land the signing of the league medallist from the Riverina League. Cornell's class through the midfield and up forward will be a huge boost.
What the coach says: "Our primary goal is to have a fair crack at the premiership this year. The exciting thing is we have a good mix of experience and young players so I think our goal is to play our best football possible and I think our best is good enough to achieve that primary goal of winning the premiership."
Our verdict: It's been an eventful off-season at Nixon Park. It started with a bang, luring Zac Oliver from Coolamon and the not-long-crowned Jim Quinn Medallist, Jock Cornell, from Wagga Tigers. Jimmy Kennedy then stepped down as coach last month with Oliver and Will Reinhold taking over. All in all, Temora are shaping up as the big improvers of this year's competition and a genuine smokey. They were a fair way off the pace last year but it's hard to gauge just how much they will improve this year. Brayden Burgess and Will Reinhold will be like new recruits after they only managed the two games between them last year. Reinhold and Cornell will be the equal of any player in the competition so that's a good start, then Dan Leary provides them with another key position player and who knows what Burgess will bring to the table? Combine all that with some developing young talent and Temora are aiming high. Good on them, but taking over the top five this year is no easy task.
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Brad Aiken and Heath Russell (fourth season)
Last year: Premiers (15 wins)
Key gains: Jack Brooks (Turvey Park), Jaiden Burkinshaw, Jake Hindmarsh (time off), Mark Flack (Narrandera)
Key losses: Liam Lupton, Joey Hancock (Eastlake), Cameron Terlich (Henty), Ryan Kirkwood
Player to watch: James Roberts - Strong full-forward who has proven a handful for opposition teams in the past two years but has dropped weight and is fitter than ever before.
What the coach says: "I think we'd sit there and say we obviously want to give ourselves another chance to compete for a premiership. We've kept most of our list together and feel that our window is still open so as long as we're playing good footy and things go our way that we should hopefully be at the pointy end but there is obviously a fair way to go before that unfolds."
Our verdict: The dominant team of 2023 and deserved premiers. The Magpies have experienced a quiet off-season where they lost a couple of their Canberra-based stars but tried to replace them with local talent. The Magpies are going to need to be better than last year to go back-to-back and whether they will be or not is an interesting question. Guys like Curtis Steele, Dean Biermann and Don Roberts had interrupted seasons last year so if they can play full-seasons it will certainly make the Magpies better. TRYC did boast one of the older lists in the competition last year and have quite a few on the wrong side of 30 who are another year older so that shapes as a challenge for them. Jack Brooks has the ability to be an A grade addition, while Jake Hindmarsh, Mark Flack and Jaiden Burkinshaw can all add something to the Magpies' depth. TRYC will again boast a number of the competition's best players and genuine match-winners like Riley Budd, Steele, James Roberts, Biermann and more. Throw in the rest of the talent on their list and it's hard not seeing the Magpies fighting it out for another premiership at season's end.
Prediction: Runners up
