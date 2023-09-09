"Jack Fisher, Mitch Haddrill talk about those tough years where you're only getting six to training, we had 25 blokes at Tuesday and Thursdays all year and that just sets the precedent and everyone understands we had a quality list, we had a lot of depth this year in comparison to other years, we set our standards ourselves and it was a credit to everyone that bought in but now we understand what we've got to do," he said.

