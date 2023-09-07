The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Northern Jets coach Jack Harper believes a grand final win will complete their fairytale

MM
By Matt Malone
September 7 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper alongside The Rock-Yerong Creek counterparts Heath Russell and Brad Aiken at Thursday's Farrer League grand final media conference. Picture by Les Smith
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper alongside The Rock-Yerong Creek counterparts Heath Russell and Brad Aiken at Thursday's Farrer League grand final media conference. Picture by Les Smith

NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper likened a potential grand final victory to a 'fairytale' as the club prepares for it's first grand final appearance in 16 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.