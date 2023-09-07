RIVAL Farrer League coaches believe The Rock-Yerong Creek is the team to beat in Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
Five of the seven non-competing coaches have tipped the Magpies to achieve their first premiership since 2015.
Only Matt Hard and Damien Papworth, a premiership coach and player at the Jets, have tipped the upset.
Outgoing Barellan coach Alex Lawder believes the combination of hunger from last year's defeat and fresh legs will prove hard to beat.
"I just think The Rock will be well rested, fire in the belly from last year and want to perform," Lawder said.
"The Jets are a super team, they'll be up for the fight. It should be a ripper game."
Lawder and CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan both tipped Curtis Steele to turn it on and claim the Nitschke-Schmidt Medal for best-on-ground.
Cohalan also believes TRYC's path to grand final day gives them the edge.
"TRYC has been the best team all season and has enjoyed a perfect finals series to date with no injury concerns and a full, fit and healthy list while Northern Jets have suffered injuries to key players in Wallis and Flagg," Cohalan said.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner, who lost to both teams over the past fortnight, backed the Magpies' structures.
"Best team all year and a full list to pick from. Well structured all over the ground offensively and defensively," Gardner said.
Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy joined in.
"They have been the most consistent team all year and they are fully fit with no injuries and they have weapons all across the park," Kennedy said.
Outgoing East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard, who led the Jets to their last premiership in 2007, has backed the club to end their drought.
"I think it will be a high pressure game and they finished strong and gained a lot of confidence," Hard said.
"They go in with no pressure, TRYC are short favourites and deserve to be, they've been outstanding this year but I'm predicting a low-scoring arm wrestle."
North Wagga coach Damien Papworth played in the Jets' last two premierships and was best-on-ground in the 2007 victory.
He believes the Jets can gain an advantage at the contest and sneak home in a tight one.
"I'm expecting a high contested possession game and think the Jets can get some advantage on the inside and around stoppages in a tight game," Papworth said.
Cal Gardner (Marrar)
TRYC by 10 points
Travis Cohalan (CSU)
TRYC by 25 points
Matt Hard (EWK)
Northern Jets by 8 points
Alex Lawder (Barellan)
TRYC by 27 points
Jimmy Kennedy (Temora)
TRYC by 13 points
Jamie Bennett (Coleambally)
TRYC by 14 points
Damien Papworth (North Wagga)
Northern Jets by 5 points
