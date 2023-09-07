The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell has labelled suggestions the club's Canberra connection are not here for the right reasons as 'disrespectful' on the eve of the Farrer League grand final.
The coaches of the two clubs came together for the annual Farrer League grand final media conference on Thursday.
The Jets have been pushing their theme of a strong group of locals doing it for their community and Russell and co-coach Brad Aiken hit back with a passionate defence of their seven Canberra-based footballers.
Russell explained that it was a strategic move to look to Canberra back in 2021 as they looked to build the Magpies back up.
He said he could not have asked for anything more from the club's Canberra-based players.
"From our perspective, we're really proud of what we've done for the footy club in where we sit in that space," Russell said.
"When Brad and I took over, the club was in a bit of a bad way, they had a successful run through the early 2010s and made grand finals and a lot of those guys moved on, I think they finished eighth the year before COVID and then we lost a lot of talented juniors who went on to play at higher levels, a couple of boys are in the RFL and O&M.
"So we made a plan that we used a few of our Giants connections to go to Canberra and we don't deny that but we're also proud of the fact that these boys have been here, some of them for three years.
"Riley (Budd), Dean (Biermann) and Joey (Hancock) when we first met with them, we didn't sell the dream of coming here to win flags, we sold that hey let's help our club get back to where we want it to be. They've been integral in that.
"We're really lucky, they're good footy players but they're good people and to for anyone to suggest they're not here for the right reasons, I find that quite disrespectful because everything they've ever done for us as travellers has been all you can ever ask for as a coach.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"The local boys have bought into it and we're a side who probably progressed quicker than we thought but to be here on grand final day again is a bonus, it was more about let's get The Rock back to where we want it to be.
"We acknowledge that we probably don't have the junior base that we should and we've spoke to the club about that and that's something we need to get better at but we can't go back 10 years ago and sought problems that the club probably could have helped.
"Does (the Jets' local group) make it any advantage, I don't think so.
"The boys have been here for a lot of time and it means just as much to Dean Biermann as it does Todd Hannam.
"I just think at the end of the day, Jack's going to pick his 21, we're going to pick our 21 and the team that turns up on the day and plays the best footy will win."
Both Aiken and Russell arrived at the Magpies pre-COVID but didn't get to go to work with their group until the 2021 season.
They were set to play finals that year but it never eventuated. Then they climbed all the way to a grand final appearance in 2022 before eventually falling to Marrar by 39 points.
Regardless of the result on Saturday, the pair are thrilled with what they've been able to achieve over the past three seasons.
"It's massive for the community," Aiken said.
"Obviously everyone's started filtering back and unfortunately it's a terrible part of footy but winning culture is good culture and I've got no doubt there will be 100 people out there tonight watching us train. I know there's a busload of ex-players coming out tonight and things like that.
"To be able to do that for the community and especially the kids we've got coming through the juniors to see that staying at The Rock and playing senior footy there is a good place to be so for us that is a win anyway, it shows the club is heading in the right direction.
"Obviously Heath and I are staying there again next year and as are most of the boys that we got to the club and all of the locals are so we're obviously headed in the right direction so to Heath and I that's what it's all about to be honest."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.