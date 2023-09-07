Turvey Park will give key forward Brad Ashcroft every opportunity to prove his fitness for the Bulldogs' preliminary final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Ashcroft left the field during the first quarter of the Bulldogs' semi-final loss to Griffith on Saturday and did not take any further part in the contest.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi believed that Ashcroft was nursing a hip muscle injury but was backing him in to get up for the clash against the Lions.
"We are going to name him," Mazzocchi said.
"We are expecting that he's going to do something at training tonight and then we'll just see how he pulls up after that.
"We are hopeful he'll get up and we are probably a little bit lucky that we've got the extra day break to give him a bit more time.
"We'll do as much as we can and the physios are working on him and we'll give him every last second to get up for the game.
"It could be as late as getting him to warm up with the team and if he's right to go he goes but if not he comes out."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Baxter Wallett returned from injury on the weekend via reserve grade and showed some very promising signs kicking six goals in the Bulldogs' win over Griffith.
Mazzocchi ruled out a straight swap saying that Wallett would be returning to side regardless of what happens with Ashcroft.
"I think Baxter will come in regardless," he said.
"He kicked six in the seconds so I think he'll come in regardless of what Brad does.
"We'll have a set up there regardless and we'll have to make that call on game day I reckon.
"But we are lucky that the seconds are actually playing so we'll make that call just before 12 o'clock I suppose on whether he comes in or whether we pull someone out of seconds."
It was a dirty day for the Bulldogs against the Swans, however Mazzocchi said the group had now moved past the disappointment and were now focused on the job at hand.
"We just caught up on Monday we just reviewed it," he said.
"It was pretty glaring that at the end of the day there was quite a few of our players that just quite weren't up for the challenge on the day and possibly turned in their worst game for the year which sometimes can happen with a young group.
"But it's all positive from there on in and that's why you get your double chance so the one bad game doesn't define your season.
"We get a chance to respond and go to Robbo Oval on Sunday against what is a really, really good team and has been a good team.
"I think if we can beat Ganmain it will give the boys the confidence that they belong in a grand final."
Young Bulldogs midfielder Luke Fellows and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Matt Hamblin both polled strongly in Wednesday nights Jim Quinn Medal count finishing in the top four behind winner Jock Cornell and runner-up Nelson Foley.
The pair have both had terrific seasons and Mazzocchi felt the duo would both have an important say in deciding who would be the winner on Sunday.
"As you saw in the vote count last night obviously Matty Hamblin is a quality player," he said.
"Then we've got Luke Fellows in there and then our depth in that midfield could be our strength with Eth Weidemann, Cal Dooley, Hayden Smith, Jesse Margosis and Jack Glanvill.
"Then the two good ruckman in (Jacob) Olsson and (Antony) Forato that will be a key battle on who gets first use around the clearances.
"Obviously if Brad and Baxter can take some grabs and kick some goals then we can get a bit of an advantage there.
"But I think it will be mostly done around those clearances."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.