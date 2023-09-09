'I don't mind losing to a team like them'; Saints coach proud of season

It's always disappointing to lose a grand final, but North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg said there's no team she'd rather lose to than Temora.
After going down 47-36 in Saturday's Farrer League A grade final at Robertson Oval, Hogg said the better team won on the day.
Going through the season undefeated, Temora had North Wagga chasing early and the reigning premiers weren't ever able to take the lead.
"Obviously it sucks to lose but at the end of the day one team has to lose and Temora, honestly, I don't mind losing to a team like them," Hogg said.
"They played amazing, they're a quality side, they have great sportsmanship, they play such a clean game of netball, so a really great job to them."
Despite being down from early in the game, the Saints kept their heads, with Hogg pleased at the attitude they had out on court.
MORE FARRER LEAGUE NETBALL GRAND FINALS NEWS
"Honestly, I couldn't be any more proud of our girls, we've had ups and downs, illness, injuries, they've played amazing," Hogg said.
"Not once did they get their heads down.
"We had to chase from the get-go and they didn't stop, I couldn't be more proud of what they did, they didn't once look negative out there, it was great."
Hogg said in a year where the side has changed so much and taken on a lot of youth and inexperience, to get to the grand final was an achievement in itself.
"Especially considering our first loss in the finals, they could have been negative about that and thrown the towel in a bit but it gave them fire in the belly and here we are," she said.
"Having a couple of younger girls who stepped up today, Isabel [Hogg] and Sienna [Mulkurti], and Ashy [Nilsen] stepping up from A reserve, they were amazing.
"It was great to see that we played like a team, and not only did we play like a team but we're friends on and off the court, which makes it really nice."
Hogg confirmed there is no injury concern for key defender Sarah O'Leary after she took a fall in the fourth quarter and was helped off the court.
"She's all good, her calves just started cramping and weren't having it today," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.