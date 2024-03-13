Coach steps down weeks out from season in tough call, but for right reasons

TEMORA coach Jimmy Kennedy has made the tough decision to step down from the position.
Less than a month out from the start of the season, Temora have promoted Zac Oliver and Will Reinhold to co-coach the club in 2024.
After one year in the job, Kennedy has stood down to concentrate on his mental health but will remain at the club in a playing capacity.
A popular member of the AFL Riverina community, Kennedy believes his decision to step down was the right thing for himself and the club.
"I've got to be honest, it's for mental health reasons," Kennedy said.
"It gave me great confidence to step aside and work on the personal things because there's great leadership around the club. Will and Zac have already been helping me with training and the whole feeling around the group is really good.
"The development of the young blokes coming along has been good. I'm very excited to get back to the club this year on a playing note and I'll still be a bit of a leader if I can be and help the younger guys' development because I really love doing that.
"I just know it's the right thing to do by the club and the boys and the club deserve more from their leader at the moment.
"It's the right time to focus on my mental health."
Temora paid tribute to the contribution Kennedy made in his one season as coach and are happy to see him remain at the club in a playing capacity.
"We can't thank Jimmy enough for his role as coach last year," Temora secretary Marnie Smith said.
"The experience and effort he put into the club has made the playing group much stronger and we're looking forward to another cracker year with him as a 'Roos player."
Oliver joined Temora from Coolamon over the off-season and was already serving the club in an assistant coach capacity.
Reinhold returned to his home club last year after a stint in the VFL but was restricted to just two games due to a shoulder injury.
For Oliver, he follows in the footsteps of his father Don as a coach of Temora and he is proud to be appointed to the role.
"I'm actually really, really proud to go into the position because my father did it and it's something that him and I can be proud of together," Oliver said.
Oliver has an extensive football background. He was born and raised at Cootamundra but has spent time at Thurgoona, Culcairn and Coolamon on his way to Temora, where he now works and resides.
He is excited by the opportunity in front of he and Reinhold.
"I think I have enough knowledge and experience of the game. When the opportunity arose for Will and I to go ahead with co-coaches, I thought what better opportunity," Oliver said.
"Especially having such a supportive club as well. It just seems like the right decision, so it's good."
It has taken very little time for Oliver to grow fond of his new club and the community so he's excited to be able to lead the Kangaroos.
"It's really typical of a small country town where the football club is, with all the sports as well, the heart of the community," he said.
"Even from day dot, even with my work as well, everyone wraps their arms around you and makes you feel welcome and I think also the commitment from the players as well has just been phenomenal.
"It's really, really exciting as well. The potential that is there and the commitment that has already been made, I think that's what excited me the most, we're not sure how big our ceiling it but it's going to be exciting to find out."
Temora finished in seventh spot last year with four wins for the year but head into the new season full of confidence on the back of a strong recruitment drive.
The Kangaroos have welcomed on board Oliver, while also landing one of the biggest signings of the off-season in Jim Quinn Medallist, Jock Cornell, from Wagga Tigers.
