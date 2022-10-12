TEMORA have secured Jimmy Kennedy as their new coach.
The four-time Collingullie-Glenfield Park premiership player signed at Temora on Thursday morning to lead the Kangaroos for the 2023 season.
Kennedy was pursued by a couple of Farrer League clubs but it was Temora that won the race to the popular footballer's signature.
The two parties came to terms last weekend and then got the deal done on Thursday.
Temora recruitment manager Jake Wooden believes Kennedy is the perfect man for the job.
"He's come from some really good clubs. Obviously Gullie's been a successful club and he had a couple of years out at Osborne so he's gone to some great clubs and he knows what it's about," Wooden said.
"Hopefully he can bring that across and his experience and help bring us back to winning ways and the ultimate is to win a premiership. No doubt we'll try and achieve that."
Wooden revealed that Kennedy had long been a target at Temora.
"He was the first bloke I approached," Wooden said.
"To be honest, I've tried to get Jimmy for the last six years since I've been out at Temora. Every year he's said no, but this year he said he'd be happy for a chat so we went over to Wagga and obviously had the chat.
"It wasn't going to work out initially I thought but I had one more go and persistence paid off."
Kennedy replaces Dallas McKelvie, who only filled the Temora coaching job on an interim basis after the mid-season departure of Russell Humphrey.
