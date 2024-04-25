Who is in, who is out: coaches share ahead of the start of the Pascoe Cup

With plenty of changes at both the association and club level ahead of this Pascoe Cup season, the competition is set to be tighter than ever.
This year Football Wagga welcomes two sides into the top grade competition, but farewells both Tumut and Cootamundra after they were granted permission to drop from first grade.
The clubs have been struggling to compete at the highest level for several seasons now and in the interest of keeping the competition competitive and preventing them from folding, Football Wagga relieved them of their Pascoe Cup duties.
But while waving goodbye to them, clubs have waved hello to Yoogali FC and the returning Henwood Park.
After they were unable to secure enough players in 2023, the Hawks have come back with a vengeance, meanwhile after dominating in the Griffith town competition, clubs voted unanimously to admit Yoogali FC into the association earlier this year.
This season the first grade fixture will be played on Saturday nights after years in the Sunday afternoon time slot and for many players, it will be their first chance to play under lights.
The reigning premiers have a new coach and a new look squad as they prepare to enter the new season.
Gabriel Abdala stepped into the coaching role late in 2023 and is leading the charge as the club looks to future-proof with the formation of a new junior academy.
He brought a breadth of new talent into the side as he builds his own team, with only four players from last year's grand final named for their opening round game.
Hanwood came back late during the 2023 grand final to secure their win, and if they can maintain their trademark clean, clinical style, will go well again in 2024.
In: Nicholas Zappala, Rahul Giran
Out: Cameron Darling, Andrew Gamble, Will Piva, Nick Kennedy
Returning to the competition this season Henwood Park are stacked with ex-Wagga City Wanderers players and if their squad is as good on field as it is on paper, they'll enter the competition with a bang.
The club marked their intention to return mid-2023, and with so long to build their depth and ensure they've got numbers to play, round one has been a long time coming.
Coach Jake Ploenges has used his connections well to build what could be a force to be reckoned with.
Coach says: The boys are certainly up and about for round one. Training in the last two weeks leading up has been strong and it's a really good atmosphere around the club. South Wagga are a strong outfit and will be a good contest to start off the season.
In: Kyle Yeates, Ben Mavor, Tyler Allen, James Thomson Tom Forge (Wanderers), Zach Pinney, Jason Colombera, Ben Howell, Mitch Sauer
Out: NA
Perhaps with the biggest recruiting scoop of the off-season, Lake Albert confirmed the signing of Adam Raso just days before the season begins.
The Sharks have lost half of their 2023 starting 11 but coach Chris Ayton is feeling confident with the squad he has put together.
Picking this season as stronger and closer than in recent years, Ayton said there will be no easy games.
Coach says: We've recruited a couple and also had boys sitting in reserves that were due for a start and potentially at any other club would've been playing first grade already, so we're very comfortable with what we have at our disposal this year. The year's going to be the toughest that I've been involved in since arriving in Wagga, the competition looks really strong across the whole nine clubs. I don't think there's any clear stand out clubs, I know we'll be stronger than last year but from what I've seen so is everybody else.
In: Adam Raso (Leeton United), Hayri Aliko, Mohammod Rahimi, Khalaf Mostafa (reserve grade), Beck Frostick, Kane Frostick
Out: Adil Sulaiman, Muzban Sulaiman (Tolland), Naser Smoqy, Natheer Al Hasan (Wanderers), Aeham Osman (South Wagga)
After a disappointing end to their season last year, Leeton return to the competition with a new coach and without their star striker.
Coach Rhys Jones isn't concerned, having brought in winger Chaise Donetto after a year with the Wanderers.
Though the loss of Adam Raso will be felt, a team is not made by a single player, and they have held onto the Gardner brothers, who themselves are no strangers to scoring important goals.
Coach says: We're feeling good ahead of the season just more to bring the local juniors into first grade. We have got good fire-power going forward, defence will be a big thing for us this year but our aim is to make the finals and go from there.
In: Chaise Donetto (Wanderers), Liam McLaughlin, Lewis Jones, Muneam Sulaiman
Out: Adam Raso (Lake Albert), Jarrod Sillis, Jaxon Brody, Darcy Single, Roman Pinto
As Nick Forsyth and Faisal Sulaiman step into the coaching role, South Wagga may have more change than any other club this season.
With an estimated 26 new players joining the senior squad, the coaching duo have their work cut out for them.
The club was riddled with injuries last year and only managed three wins, with so many fresh legs they are hoping to make their way into finals.
Coaches say: It's been a complete rebuild this off-season but we are really happy with how we are looking heading into round one. We have a competitive strong squad that can match it with anyone.
In: Aeham Osman, Ameen Osman (Lake Albert), Adrian Jones, Eli Juma Abbas (Tolland), Leslie Kalai
Out: Dermot Collins, Clayton Gunning, Andrew Flaskas
A last minute push from Hanwood prevented Tolland from securing a premiership last year, and they've got something to prove.
Incoming coach Ahmed Al-Rubie has recruited from across the competition and while they say good bye to some of their more experienced players, the addition of Adil and Muzban Sulaiman eases some of their attacking woes.
Coach says: We are looking to build on the promising work of previous seasons and keep progressing as a club. The boys and coaching team have been brilliant during pre-season and and we are all singing from the same hymn sheet. We are looking forward to discovering and showcasing our potential. It'll be an exciting season for sure.
In: Ray Kausche (Albury), Adil Sulaiman, Muzban Sulaiman (Lake Albert), Brady Sim, (Wagga United), Aaron Harley (Australian rules), Dawod Pasha, Keith Ashley, Lachlan Bushby,
Outs: Lewis Crowley, Jacob Ochieng (Wanderers) Daniel Okot (break), Eli Juma Abbas (South Wagga)
Head coach Jayden Beattie came out firing early ahead of the 2024 season, saying he isn't aiming for finals, he's expecting to be in them.
With some of the fewest changes to their squad across the league, maintaining continuity between seasons may give the Crows a bonded edge.
Before the season has even begun they've been tested, with their Riverina Cup game going down to penalties, an experience they will learn ample from.
Coach says: We've had a good preseason with two competitive hit-outs in the Riverina Cup where we have been able to build some solid foundations for the season ahead. Hanwood away first up is going to be a great test of where we stand. Taking on the reigning premiers we must give them the respect they deserve but I'm confident we can get some early points on the road and our group are right up for the challenge.
In: Sam Kyprianou, Hayden Morrison, Troy McKenzie
Out: Brady Sim (Tolland), Matt Crawford
The great unknown of the season, Yoogali FC enters the Football Wagga competition for the first time under the guidance of coach Ross Marando.
Coming in on the back of a perfect 2023 season in the Griffith District Football Association competition, they're ready to step up into what they hope is a bigger challenge than seasons gone by.
The move comes after the club listened to calls from players to move into the stronger competition.
Coach says: We are excited for our first season in the Football Wagga Wagga competition and are ready to test ourselves against some quality opponents and really shake up the league.
In: Filip Casella (break), Zane Huxley (rugby league), George Pavese (Canberra)
Out: Joseph Poli (broken leg), Rocco Sergi (ACL)
Duncan Cameron returns to the head coaching role this season and is excited to be back involved with the club's top side.
As with many out of town clubs the median age of the squad remains low, but Cameron assured they have retained more than half last year's playing group.
Strong in the first half of the 2023 season, Young began to slide down the ladder in the second round of games, and will need to keep stamina if they're to make finals this year.
Coach says: After a great pre-season we are really looking forward to getting back on the pitch. With some great additions we will be looking to start the season strong and keep up with the powerhouses of the competition.
In: Rhys Lacey, Jordan Osmond, Clancy Hislop, Cameron Heidtmann
Out: Jaiden Speering, Gabriel Cameron, Isaac Anderson
