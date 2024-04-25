Who is in, who is out: coaches share ahead of the start of the Pascoe Cup

Coach says: We've recruited a couple and also had boys sitting in reserves that were due for a start and potentially at any other club would've been playing first grade already, so we're very comfortable with what we have at our disposal this year. The year's going to be the toughest that I've been involved in since arriving in Wagga, the competition looks really strong across the whole nine clubs. I don't think there's any clear stand out clubs, I know we'll be stronger than last year but from what I've seen so is everybody else.