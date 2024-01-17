The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

New and returning players join forces as Wanderers preparations begin

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
January 17 2024 - 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashton Bourke, Naser Somqy, Killian Ronan, Lochlann Bracken, Christopher Kavanagh, and Max Prest have been testing themselves at Wagga City Wanderers training this summer.
Ashton Bourke, Naser Somqy, Killian Ronan, Lochlann Bracken, Christopher Kavanagh, and Max Prest have been testing themselves at Wagga City Wanderers training this summer.

A lot could still change before round one, but there's a flourish of new faces at Wagga City Wanderers training looking to earn their spot in the local Capital Premier League side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.