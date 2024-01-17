New and returning players join forces as Wanderers preparations begin

A lot could still change before round one, but there's a flourish of new faces at Wagga City Wanderers training looking to earn their spot in the local Capital Premier League side.
Andy Heller stepped into the club's top role ahead of their 2024 recruitment drive and is pleased with the range of talent at Gissing this month.
While there is plenty of returning talent looking to book first grade positions, there's also been a boost of both Pascoe Cup and international imports.
Maxwell Prest had a breakout season in 2023 and is looking to maintain his first grade position for the upcoming season.
He's feeling good about what he's seen so far.
"We had a good season last year, hoping to replicate that with new players coming in," Prest said.
"You hear that teams are going to be strong and this year the team is definitely stronger, so it should be good to get back into it."
A new year brings its own new challenges and while there's a fresh feeling within the group, they're happy to be there.
"The vibes are definitely changed, but I think that stems from it being the start of a new season," Prest said.
"The boys have been away from the game for a bit, so it should be good to get back into and with some new faces around I'm sure they'll welcome each other."
Known for his cheek both on and off the field, banter from Prest has been an important step in bringing in new players.
Internationals Killian Ronan (Ireland) and Christopher Kavanagh (England) are hoping to play their first seasons in Wagga this year.
Having not played since he left Ireland in June, Ronan said he had not realised how much he missed playing until he had a ball back at his feet.
"I've only trained three times with the lads but since then it's been oh my god, I really have missed it so much," Ronan said.
"It's been really good to get back into things. I like the way Andy trains us, it's tough going, especially in the heat compared to Ireland, but in fairness I feel like I've settled in really quickly.
"I nearly know all their names now but the likes of Maxy have made it really easy to come in, he started jeering me straight away and that's a good sign, I'm loving it so far."
Kavanagh was friends with Heller before he took the top job, and having played in England, was keen to have another run.
"I played a bit back in the UK at an okay level and I was keen to get playing again," Kavanagh said.
"When Andy made the jump from Souths to Wanderers, he said I think you should come along. I had my first session and I'm glad I did because It's going to be a good side this year I reckon."
Moving from a society that revolved around the sport to one where it remains a minority, Kavanagh is excited to be back with like-minded people.
Pleased with what he's seen so far, he believes the group is already showing they've got a bond that could take them far.
"It's very hard, I've tried to get into AFL and rugby, I'm a football guy, it's not even soccer it's football, but once you get into that community, with these boys here, it's pretty easy to be honest," he said.
"I've played a lot of football in England and you can normally tell when a team is a team and a teams not a team, but this will be a good team."
It's not just from afar that Heller has attracted players from however, with Lochlann Bracken (Wagga United) and Naser Somqy (Lake Albert) training with the group over summer.
While Bracken is unsure if he will commit to the club yet, he said there's always benefit to training at a higher level.
Exposing both his strengths and weaknesses, he's enjoyed his time at Gissing so far.
"It's a good bunch of boys and they're good quality," Bracken said.
"I have played at a representative level before and these boys are pretty talented as well, I'm here for myself and to figure out whether I want to play in a lower league or not, but in saying that the lower league is still pretty competitive in itself."
Smoqy is delighted to be moving into the system alongside a collection of fellow Lake Albert players.
Always striving to reach the next level, he said it's been a good learning experience joining the Wanderers ranks.
"Always I'm saying the next level is better than just staying somewhere so I'm here because it's the next level," Somqy said.
"It's been absolutely amazing, it's great to hang out with the boys, some of them have been here for years but this is my first year and they have been amazing with me, welcoming."
Enjoying playing under Heller, he said training has been challenging but he's enjoyed being pushed to be better.
