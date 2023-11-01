Breakout season for Prest rewarded by peers, officials

It's been a big season for Maxwell Prest at the Wanderers, and he's been rewarded for his efforts.
The 18-year-old was selected in the club's 23s side at the beginning of the season but quickly earned his position in the first grade side.
Stepping into the side, his signature cheeky play and never-ending stamina kept him in the minds of coaches and players.
Named both Robert Fry medallist and players player, Prest said he's thoroughly enjoyed he breakout season.
"It was big coming into the squad not from the start of the season, it was nice knowing that I'm getting noticed playing it under 23 and at training and stuff," Prest said.
"I think it helped that the team I had around me and the coach and everything complimented the way I play."
Knowing he had to earn every minute on the field, Prest said his confidence increased throughout the season as he continued to be granted a position in the side.
"I think the football is improving a lot," Prest said.
"Obviously we didn't end up with the results we wanted but personally speaking my confidence was just growing and growing throughout the season, which was really nice."
Playing what he said is a more modern style of football, he was grateful to be recognised by both officials and his teammates.
"I think some of the older people like the more traditional way of playing football, but it's nice knowing that the way I like to play, I can prove myself to them which is really lovely," he said.
"I think I've got a different play style to what a lot of people have, I like to carry the ball and dribble a lot and whatnot."
First grade co-captain Kyle Yeates said Prest deserved all the accolades he received for his efforts in 2023.
"I don't think I really understood the importance of having good young players around until this year," Yeates said.
"All the ones we had they definitely made a big difference.
"There were certainly no surprises when his name was called, Max made such a big difference in every game he played.
"On the ball, everything he can do on the field is great, but everything he does off the field, he brings energy, makes everyone have a laugh.
"He acts like one of the senior boys and he's only in his first year in the squad, everyone just loves having him around."
Trialling again to return to the squad for next season, Prest admitted that he would be interested in higher league opportunities also.
"I'll still play Wanderers next year and then see how it goes," Prest said.
"Then maybe I'll make the move to Canberra or overseas maybe, who knows.
"I'll just play football and if it gets noticed, it gets noticed, but I just enjoy playing."
Meanwhile, club stalwart, Liam Dedini, was recognised for his tireless efforts.
Named club person of the year on Saturday night, Dedini said it was a welcomed surprise.
Involved in the club since its foundation in 2014, the 2023 under 23s coach will take a step back from his role next season.
He said the award was a nice acknowledgement to finish his time as a head coach.
"It was a surprise, but it was nice," Dedini said.
"I suppose the Wanderers isn't exactly my job but like Football Wagga is, but I'll do anything, so it's good to be acknowledged."
Following the 2024 coaching announcements, Dedini said he had a few panicked messages from the Wanderers community, but assured he wont be far away.
"People who didn't know, when the Facebook post went up, there was a few, like, 'oh, you're not doing anything anymore' and I was like, no, I'll definitely still be around and helping in that space, I'll be more than happy to put up a hand," he said.
Across the evening players players and coaches awards were issued for all age groups, as well as recognition for the grand final winning under 13 and State League Women's second grade teams.
The 2023 Player of the Program winners were also announced as Bryce Falepau, Tim Kross, and Brooke Gayler.
