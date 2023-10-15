Andy Heller is ready for the challenge to step into the 'top job'.
Heller has been installed as the Wagga City Wanderers coach for next season.
After being approached by the club looking to gauge his interest, Heller jumped at the opportunity.
"I've been involved in the sport in varying capacities for the last four seasons and it's probably a good time for me to put my hand up," Heller said.
"It's the top job in Wagga so it's nice to be recognised for your abilities.
"I was in a few minds about what I wanted to do this season and when I got the message asking if I would be interested in applying it felt right and I was quite keen on doing it."
The Englishman has spent the last eight years in Wagga, including the past four seasons coaching South Wagga.
He's looking forward to taking the next step.
"I really like being involved in the game and doing what I can to improve it," Heller said.
"From player development to my role with Football Wagga.
"If you want to coach a group of committed players that want to get better, want to learn and want to get better then that's the place to do it."
Wagga City Wanderers got off to a strong start to their most recent campaign but faded away late to miss out on a finals berth.
As such depth is something Heller hopes to build on.
"Ross (Morgan) is a fantastic coach and they probably struggled with a bit of squad depth by the time the season came to a close but you only have to watch to see how they approached the season and how they started the season, they were fantastic," he said.
"It was the same as mine in the local league and eventually the injury toll, a bit of tiredness or fatigue ends up causing a bit of a problem."
The club held their first trials on Sunday.
Heller is expecting a fair bit of turnover in the squad for next season.
"I think there's going to be a fair bit of turnover," he said.
"There are a lot of guys who have been around for a while.
"Obviously Jake Ploenges is one who is moving on to coach Henwood Park and he's a massive player for anyone who has him in their squad.
"I'm sure he will do a fantastic job at Henwood Park in their rebuild, so he will be a loss, but it just opens up a spot for someone to take their chance. Whether it is one of the younger lads coming through or another player who wants a crack at a higher level.
"I'll do what I can to develop people in the right way and give them the opportunity if they want it."
Kyle Yeates has also come on board as under 23s coach.
