The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Andy Heller steps into 'top job' with Wagga City Wanderers

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 15 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Heller has come on board as the new Wagga City Wanderers coach for 2024. Picture by Madeline Begley
Andy Heller has come on board as the new Wagga City Wanderers coach for 2024. Picture by Madeline Begley

Andy Heller is ready for the challenge to step into the 'top job'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.