Lake Albert got off to a winning start under new captain-coach Rob Nicoll defeating South Wagga by nine runs in their Twenty20 clash at Rawlings Park.
The Bulls have spent a couple of seasons toward the bottom end of the ladder and Nicoll was pleased to start the 2023-24 campaign with a victory.
"Yeah it was really good actually," Nicoll said.
"We had a few missing out there that were away this week so it was really good that the boys stood up and executed their skills when they had to."
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Bulls overcame the early loss of opener Rhauri MacLeod to post a competitive total of 6-129 off their 20 overs.
Nicoll was pretty pleased with the batting performance of his side and felt they had reached a pretty decent total.
"The wicket was a little bit dry and probably a little bit slower," he said.
"So we didn't really know what a par score was but we thought maybe around the 120 mark would be a good score and that would give us a chance.
"To get to 129 I thought that's definitely par and we were really happy.
"We didn't start particularly well, I think we were about 2-35 off eight but we finished really well so it's very pleasing."
Following the loss of MacLeod, Jacson Somerville did a fantastic job setting up the Bulls' innings crafting an innings of 56 off 50 deliveries while Nicoll also contributed with 25 off 16.
Nicoll was delighted with Somerville's innings and credited his patience in setting up the Bulls to post a competitive total.
"He was brilliant," he said.
"He played really well.
"We didn't start particularly well and what he did really well was he got himself in and he made sure that he made a score and got us to 129.
"At 2-35 off about eight, if he throws it away then we may only make 100 or 90.
"So he did really well to get us to a total and he played some really good cricket shots."
The Bulls got off a to dream start with the ball dismissing South Wagga opener Warren Clunes for a duck in the opening over to have the Blues sitting at 1-2.
Nicoll said it was good to grab an early wicket but admitted he was more excited about the way the side continued to press on despite a few setbacks.
"We started really well in our first over which is really good," he said.
"Early wickets are the key in T20 cricket but I was just thrilled about the way the boys went about it.
"We had a couple of bad overs but we didn't let that get to us and we settled into our work and once Brookesy (Nathan Brookes) knocked over Smeethy (Alex Smeeth) that was a bit of a game changer.
"Brookesy's four overs only going for nine, 1-9 that's unbelievable good T20 bowling skills so he wrestled the momentum back to us and we sort of controlled it well from there."
Griffith recruit Connor Bock led the way with the ball for the Bulls finishing with figures of 3-14 off his three overs.
Nicoll was impressed with Bock's efforts and revealed that all of his overs came at the back end of the Blues' innings.
"He was perfect," he said.
"He bowled three of the last six overs which is really difficult because the other side is looking to score.
"I think they were looking for eight to nine an over at that stage so they were looking to attack him and put him under pressure.
"But he just executed his change up's and that really well and took crucial wickets when we needed them.
"I was rapt with him and I thought it was a fantastic effort."
Lake Albert 6-129 (J Somerville 56, R Nicoll 25; A Smeeth 2-18) d South Wagga 7-118 (A Smeeth 28, J Robinson 22; C Bock 3-14)
