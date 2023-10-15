The Daily Advertisersport
Lake Albert got off to a winning start under new captain-coach Rob Nicoll defeating South Wagga by nine runs

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 15 2023 - 1:20pm
Damian Kalmeier gets a shot away during Lake Albert's nine-run Twenty20 win against South Wagga at Rawlings Park. Picture by Les Smith
Lake Albert got off to a winning start under new captain-coach Rob Nicoll defeating South Wagga by nine runs in their Twenty20 clash at Rawlings Park.

