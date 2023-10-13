NEW Zealand import Klayton Waikato was rewarded for a stellar debut season in Group Nine by winning Southcity's best and fairest.
Southctiy held their presentation night last Saturday where they had close to 120 in attendance.
Waikato, who arrived from New Zealand earlier in the year, was named the Bulls' best and fairest.
He started the year at full-back and finished the season at five-eighth, providing a real spark for Southcity in attack.
James Morgan was named best back, while Rhys Weldon took out the Bulls' best forward award.
Jacob Greenhalgh took out Southcity's reserve grade best and fairest. Jack Stewart and Kaijen Johnson shared best back, while Dylan Warner-Chilstone won best forward.
Shanae Freeman won Southcity's leaguetag best and fairest, while Carrie Harris (under 18s) and Caius Mescia (under 16s) won in the lower grades.
The Terry Hill Clubperson of the Year was awarded to Sheree Stewart, while Seb Rodet won the Ernie Lloyd Club Player of the Year.
