The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Klayton Waikato wins Southcity's best and fairest in first season at the club

MM
By Matt Malone
October 13 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Klayton Waikato was recognised for a fine debut season with Southcity by taking out the club's best and fairest. Picture by Ash Smith
Klayton Waikato was recognised for a fine debut season with Southcity by taking out the club's best and fairest. Picture by Ash Smith

NEW Zealand import Klayton Waikato was rewarded for a stellar debut season in Group Nine by winning Southcity's best and fairest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.