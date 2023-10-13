IT WAS a case of sweet redemption for Canberra professional Jack Wilson after he claimed a long-awaited $50,000 Wagga Pro-Am victory on Friday night.
A second round 68 gave Wilson six under for the tournament and it was enough to clinch a two-shot victory at Wagga Country Club, from Patrick Joseph and Darren Bowman.
Wagga hope Matt Stieger loomed ominously late on Friday afternoon and drew within one of Wilson only for his short game to let him down on the final three holes.
But no one begrudged Wilson of his victory, which came four years after he had a Wagga Pro-Am cruelly taken away from him when within arm's reach.
Wilson was one shot clear with only a handful of holes to play in 2019 when a freak storm hit the course and forced the second round to be abandoned.
He was not to be denied this time around as he conquered Wagga Country Club just a day after his 33rd birthday.
"I thought (on Thursday) when we got called off for storms that it was a repeat," Wilson revealed.
"I just holed out for eagle here on nine to go to two under and the storm started rolling in and I thought not again. All I do is give this place love and it's got a habit of getting me.
"I thought for sure we were done for the day but to get back out there and then again this morning to finish off. It's good to go out there this afternoon with some nicer weather and I was very lucky to have some very good company for the entire day.
"It is sweet. That one stung a little even though it was one of my good mates (Andrew Kelly) that took the title that year in 2019. I do love this place, I've really wanted my name on that trophy and it's nice to finally get it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Since the near miss of 2019, Wilson has walked away from full-time golf to venture into real estate in Canberra.
He only plays two events a year now but makes sure Wagga is one of them.
"There's no Pro-Am in Australia like this. It's by far the best," Wilson said.
"The sponsors, the members, the atmosphere, the way everyone gets around this event is very unique and the way they've got around me over the years is something I'm super grateful for.
"To go out there and put on a bit of a show and give back to the members and the sponsors that put up a heap of money over the years is really nice to do.
"It means a lot. Yeah sure, I might not play much but for a lot of the boys there's a lot of pressure and consequence on them playing now. They're playing to keep the dream alive but for me, if I knew what I know now it would have made things a lot easier because the pressure's off.
"It's really nice to just come out here and have that weight off the shoulders and be able to play golf. It's super cool to be able to get a win here today."
It was a brilliant finish to the two-day event with as many as seven or eight golfers in contention going into the final few holes.
A big crowd had gathered around Stieger's group as he shot for a hometown victory in the event and he looked a big chance when creating some good opportunities on 16 and 17 only for his short game to let him down.
The big names were right up there too with Paul Gow taking a share of the lead at one stage of the afternoon.
He dropped a few shots late in the day to finish at one under, alongside fellow champion Peter Lonard.
Stieger was the best of the locals in a tie for fourth. Charlie Pilon, after finishing his first round at one under, shot a 74 on Friday to finish in 19th spot.
-6 Jack Wilson (70,68)
-4 Patrick Joseph (70,70), Darren Bowman (70,70)
-3 Matt Stieger (70,71), Daniel Gill (71,70), Ashley Hall (71,70), Brad Kivimets (68,73)
-2 Harry McMillan (71,71), Alexander Simpson (71,71)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.