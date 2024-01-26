Two new clubs accepted as Football Wagga looks to expand

Football Wagga will have a new club in first grade this year with Yoogali FC admitted into the competition.
Yoogali FC have made a couple of inquiries about joining the competition since 2020 but have been unsuccessful.
However they are set to have three grades take part in the season, with a first grade women's side to join two men's teams.
Football Wagga president Paul Galloway believes they will be a good addition to the competition.
"I think they will bring a higher level of competition and having another team from Griffith is a positive for that region," Galloway said.
"I think it shows the sport in western Riverina is a popular one and the teams that are playing in the competition with them I think it will give them a higher standard to play against.
"That is always a positive."
A bid to fill Henwood Park's first grade slot was rejected last year.
However Football Wagga were much more receptive to a bigger commitment this time around.
"This year is the first year they've actually completed the whole affiliation process, put it in writing and have done all the documentation," Galloway said.
"There may be some changes in some of the smaller town teams who may not play in the Pascoe Cup so we will have a place for them at the level."
Yoogali FC are expected to fill Cootamundra's slot after the Strikers requested to drop back to reserve grade this year.
However the make up of any of their competitions is yet to be decided.
Football Wagga have also welcomed Charles Sturt FC into the mix.
There is an expectation they will enter the Leonard Cup first grade women's competition, but at what level a men's team plays at is yet to be determined with third and fourth grades both being considered.
However Galloway believes it is a good way for the club to build up.
"Any form of sports competition needs an avenue for beginning clubs to be able to enter the competition in some structure," he said.
"Allowing them to come in, more than likely in some of the lower grades, is really important for us as there is always some space in some of those grades and I think it's really important to support the university in their quest to have some teams.
"They are a big student base, they have a bigger presence on campus this year so we think all those things are going to help them be successful."
Galloway is hopeful of having a better indication of the structure of each of the competitions in the next few weeks.
