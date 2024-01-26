The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Two new clubs accepted as Football Wagga looks to expand

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 26 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After winning the last two Griffith District Football Association premierships, Yoogali FC have been admitted into Football Wagga for 2024.
After winning the last two Griffith District Football Association premierships, Yoogali FC have been admitted into Football Wagga for 2024.

Football Wagga will have a new club in first grade this year with Yoogali FC admitted into the competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.