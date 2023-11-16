The Daily Advertisersport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Sport/A-League

Gabriel Abdala takes on head coach role at Hanwood for next year

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 16 2023 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood have parted ways with premiership coach Jason Bertacco after he led the side through an undefeated season in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.