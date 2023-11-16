Wagga Netball Association has furthered their commitment to growing men's and boy's participation with the introduction of a men's development officer.
Self-described netball tragic and inaugural Wagga men's representative player Aaron McDonnell has taken on the position.
Hoping to see more men become involved in the sport, McDonnell believes Wagga is primed for a netball boom.
"I'm very fortunate to have an exciting new role to help Wagga Netball establish men's netball in the Riverina," McDonnell said.
"We're looking at establishing new teams, gauging gathering and establishing interest, creating support for men's participation in netball, with the end goal of having multiple teams across age groups and divisions in the Association."
As the Association continues to invest in the men's game, McDonnell said he can already see interest growing with good numbers at the trials for the men's the 2024 representative team held last weekend.
"The seeds have been planted and it's already starting to see a lot of growth," he said.
"It's a really exciting to be part of men's netball and it's also a feather in the cap of the Wagga Netball Association being a leader in the Riverina, with no men's teams in the larger towns surrounding Wagga, we're at the forefront.
"We're planting the roots for hopefully a strong and successful men's competition in the future."
A long time player, and fan, of netball, McDonnell said the sport should be accessible to any person wanting to play, and his role will help support that.
Working not only with Association president Tanya Bertoldi, but also linking with Netball NSW region manager Amanda McLachlan, he'd like to spark interest in young players across the region.
"Looking up to the younger guys, [we want them] looking up and seeing that there is a men's representative team, that gives them a bit of inspiration and gives them the thought process, of I can be part of this, this is something fun, it's open to me and I can take part," McDonnell said.
"Hopefully we can make new connections across the Riverina with netball associations and get them to spark interest with men in their region to get them to be part of it."
Alongside the return of their men's representative program for the 2024 season, the Association has also announced the introduction of a boys under 11s development squad.
