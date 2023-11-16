The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Wagga Netball commits to new boys development squad for 2024

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
November 16 2023 - 2:58pm
After impressing Wagga Netball Association staff with their skills during the current twilight competition, a new under 11s boys development program has been launched for the 2024 season.

