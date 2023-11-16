After impressing Wagga Netball Association staff with their skills during the current twilight competition, a new under 11s boys development program has been launched for the 2024 season.
With a huge influx of boys participating in the junior competition, including the Association's first all boy team, the program was approved to run alongside the existing girls program of the same name.
Adopting a back-to-basics philosophy, coach Amanda Burgess said she's hoping to help build a strong netball foundation for players over the coming 12 months.
While many players are already competing in the spring social competition, she pointed out many have never received formal netball training.
Before the program had even been made public, they'd already filled one team via word of mouth, and are welcoming more players still.
Chase Burgess, 10, is one of the inaugural players.
After his friend asked if he would like to play on Tuesday nights, he discovered how much he enjoys the game.
"I hadn't played it before," Chase said.
"We just play everywhere, I like defending because if they're going to score a goal you can get a rebound and throw it."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Watching his older sister Macy make her way through Wagga's representative program, he's been around netball his whole life, and is excited for the chance to improve his skills.
He's already noticed his team getting better, with a comeback win marking their first of the season.
"We've won one game," he said.
"They were up by like five goals and we won by two.
"I was the shooter, and it felt good because it was a comeback."
With mum, Amanda, coaching the development side next year, he's confident she'll be a nice coach to play under.
Netball has always been a family sport in the Burgess household, and she's excited for Chase to have opportunities to grow as a player now too.
"It's exciting, I'm proud that I'm going to be involved in the first time we're going to have the boys under 11 development, and then having my son in the team is great, it's really nice," Burgess said.
"I think we've got a lot of the boys that have older siblings that have been playing netball for years.
"They're out practising with them, shooting with them, coming on Saturdays and watching, and thinking 'I wish it was us out there'.
"Twilight came and they put a team together and they've just been so excited, and every week they can't wait to play.
"When I spoke to Chase he said of course, no hesitation at all."
For Burgess, enjoyment and longevity are the two big focuses for the squad next season.
She wants to prepare the players with a strong foundation of skills so they're best poised to continue playing netball if they choose to.
"It's a wonderful experience that the boys can have together and they've got mates, it's a bit like footy, you know, everybody wants to play with their mates and play in a footy team and for netball a lot of these young boys have been watching their siblings play for years and years and now they have the opportunity to to do this and play as a team," she said.
Wagga Netball Association is still accepting nominations for boys who wish to participate in the program for the 2024 season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.