Tolland coach disappointed with loss, pleased with ongoing development

They were leading for two thirds of the game, but there was no fairy tale ending for Tolland in this year's Pascoe Cup.
After skyrocketing up the ladder from seventh last year, the Wolves were hoping to take home three Football Wagga premierships on Sunday, but their first grade men couldn't quite pull through.
Despite Jacob Ochieng taking the only goal in the first half, a three goal second half from Hanwood was too much for the locals to overcome.
Coach Daniel Okot said despite it all, he's proud of his players.
"I'm pretty disappointed honestly," Okot said.
"But it was a good game, and there's a reason why they were undefeated all year, it wasn't too far out and they could come back.
"The boys fought well, and we've had a few people say it's the best game they've seen this year, so we can't be disappointed in the boys."
Never fun to lose a grand final, Okot said he was pleased to see some of what the team had worked on coming out on the field, particularly their defensive efforts.
"We worked on it this week, so it was good to see that we were implementing some of the things we worked on," he said.
Opposition coach Jason Bertacco congratulated Tolland on a season well played.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"They really were the surprise packet of the year," Bertacco said.
"Last year, I remember they came to Hanwood and they only had 15 players for all three grades, they walked out on the first grade game with only nine players and we cut the game short.
"For them to do what they've done this year is pretty remarkable, and it shows the other Wagga clubs and outskirts, if you put the effort in and get good numbers, anything is possible.
"They gave it to us today, that first half they were really on and gave us the wake up call we needed."
Proud to have been able to bring the team so far, Okot also congratulated two of the club's women's sides on winning the Leonard Cup and Madden Shields earlier in the day.
"We were here watching them today and it was good for the club and for us supporting them to see them get the win," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.