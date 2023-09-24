Tolland captain Christina Grauer-Kompos capped off an incredible first season back at her junior club with player of the match recognition in her side's grand final win over Hanwood.
Grauer-Kompos opened the scoring for Tolland early in the contest against Hanwood and got them off to a dream start.
Then with the game in the balance at 3-2 early in the second half she found the back of the net again to extend Tolland's lead out to 4-2.
Back at her junior club for the first time since 2017 after an extended stint playing in Canberra, Grauer-Kompos said it was an honour to be judged best on field in a premiership win.
"It's pretty great," Grauer-Kompos said.
"I wasn't expecting that at all but it's definitely an honour that's for sure."
The two sides played out an entertaining and high quality contest for 90 minutes and Grauer-Kompos said it was pleasing to end up on the right side of the result.
"It was really good," she said.
"It was really tough and very hot out there, but we definitely put in the work and we definitely deserved that win."
Hanwood have been a bogey side for Tolland in recent years and entered the game today having won all previous clashes this season.
However in the biggest game of the season Tolland turned it around and Grauer-Kompos was glad they got the job done when it mattered most.
"I know we haven't been able to beat them all year," she said.
"It's definitely a great feeling to get them in the grand final."
Scoring two goals in a winning grand final isn't an accomplishment that comes around too often and Grauer-Kompos admitted it's an achievement she definitely wasn't taking for granted.
"It was pretty special," she said.
"Any goal is a good goal but to have two in the grand final it's definitely really great."
It's been an enjoyable return to Leonard Cup for Grauer-Kompos this season and she agreed that winning a premiership at her junior club was the perfect way to finish the year.
"It's great," she said.
"I've missed the team and it's been great to have them welcome me back.
"Then just to win the premiership is even better."
Tolland player-coach Bernadette Blake was proud of Grauer-Kompos' performance saying that she led from the front beautifully.
"We needed her to step up," Blake said.
"I picked her as captain this year because I knew that she brings something special to any team she plays in.
"When she's on song she beautiful and her turns on the ball were beautiful and it was just awesome."
Grauer-Kompos wasn't the only standout performer for Tolland in their premiership win as Blake also noted the huge game of goalkeeper Madeleine Steele.
"Our goalkeeper Maddie Steele she stepped up," she said.
"Our other goalkeeper had to miss out through injury but she stepped up and she was just incredible.
"Everyone knows she's a good keeper and she doesn't like the pressure of first grade, but she handled it beautifully today.
"She was a gun."
