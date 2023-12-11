The Daily Advertisersport
A-League

Forsyth, Sulaiman to take over South Wagga Pascoe Cup head coaching role

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 11 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:54pm
Nick Forsyth and Faisal Sulaiman will join forces to coach South Wagga in 2024. Picture by Madeline Begley
Nick Forsyth and Faisal Sulaiman will join forces to coach South Wagga in 2024. Picture by Madeline Begley

South Wagga have found their leaders for the 2024 Pascoe Cup season following Andy Heller's move to Wagga City Wanderers.

