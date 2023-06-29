The Daily Advertiser
Ploenges to coach Henwood Park in hopeful return to Pascoe Cup

By Tahlia Sinclair
June 29 2023 - 4:30pm
Henwood Park senior vice president Chris Hart with 2024-25 first grade coach Jake Ploenges and club president Tony Dobbin. Picture by Les Smith
Henwood Park have taken the first step in returning to the Pascoe Cup in 2024, appointing Wagga City Wanderers' Jake Ploenges as their first grade head coach for the next two years.

