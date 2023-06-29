Wagga City are looking to get themselves back on top of the Southern Inland ladder.
Only one point separates the premiers and their closest rivals Waratahs ahead of their clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
A late penalty goal was just enough for Wagga City to take victory earlier this season and assistant coach Adrian Quilty expects another tight clash.
"I'd be very surprised if there's more than five points in it," Quilty said.
"If the weather stays like this the track will be soft and it will be a knock them, drag them out, last man standing affair."
While Wagga City were able to get the better of Waratahs last time out, not securing a bonus point in their loss to Ag College has them in second on the ladder.
READ MORE
However Quilty is happy with how they've been building into the big match up after overcoming an early test from Tumut last week.
"I think the boys are really looking forward to the challenge 'Tahs have presented this year," Quilty said.
"It's going to be a good, hard game of footy.
"Last week was a good game of footy and a good lead in but this week will be a step up again and I think they're really looking forward to that level of footy to play."
The victors will also take another big step towards winning the minor premiership and in turn hosting rights for the first week of finals.
With how the ladder shapes, the first week of finals will be held at Conolly regardless of whether Waratahs, Wagga City or Ag College finish in top spot.
Tumut have also been given hosting rights for the second week of finals with the winners of the major semi-final also to host the grand final at Conolly.
It just adds incentive to the clash.
"They are worth a lot to the clubs that host so financially it is in your interest as well," Quilty said.
Wagga City have a couple of selection headaches heading into the clash.
Mikaera Smylie is in doubt after breaking his nose in the win over Tumut last week but his surgery has already been delayed past this weekend while Eddie Laagali is also available for selection.
Meanwhile Waratahs will make a couple of changes to their line up.
Harry Hosegood returns to the forward pack after missing last week's win over Griffith while Petero Taitusi comes onto the wing for the unavailable Harrison Darley.
Tom Menzies comes out of the pack while Liam Krautz is also set for his return off the bench.
Coach Nick McCarthy is excited for the match up.
"It's always good to challenge yourself against the benchmark of the competition and they have been for a while," McCarthy said.
"They're obviously playing good rugby at the moment and we're pretty excited to work out where we are sitting.
"It's been hard to get a real gauge over the last five weeks.
"We've done quite well and played some good rugby but you really don't know where you are sitting in the grand scheme of things until you get to play City or Ag College essentially."
The clash is one of two all-Wagga games on Saturday.
After forfeiting last week, CSU are set to take on Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval.
Tumut also heads to Deniliquin looking to take a big step towards playing finals.
Two points separate the two clubs with four games remaining in the regular season.
The Bulls are currently in fourth but did suffer a 17-12 at Jarrah Park in their first clash with the Drovers.
Griffith hosts Albury to complete the round.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.