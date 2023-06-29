The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City ready for top-of-the-table clash with Waratahs

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 1:00pm
Eddie Lagaali is in line for a return to Wagga City's line up for the top-of-the-table clash with Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Wagga City are looking to get themselves back on top of the Southern Inland ladder.

