THERE will be no shortage of motivation for Barellan when they make the trip to Gumly Oval on Saturday.
It's fifth versus sixth in the Farrer League and it's not just Barellan's finals hopes that are on the line when they take on an out of form East Wagga-Kooringal.
Barellan are yet to beat the Hawks since they returned to the Farrer League in 2015.
It's pieces of history like that one that motivates Barellan coach Alex Lawder.
"When I took over as coach, there were a lot of things that were passed onto me, not beating Marrar, not beating East Wagga, not beating Ardlethan, not beating North Wagga," Lawder said.
"It's not all about finals for us, we're trying to tick boxes along the way."
If the Two Blues are to tick that box, they will be required to do so without three of their most experienced footballers.
Lawder is out for three weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in last week's eight-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Reigning best and fairest winner Ben Cleaver is unavailable, while Matt Irvin is also in doubt due to the impending birth of his child.
"It is what it is. You put a team on the park, you're expected to perform," Lawder said.
With Barellan believing they need five wins from their last seven games to make finals, the game against the Hawks is virtually do-or-die.
"Absolutely. I haven't probably worded it that way because it's easy to say we need five wins but you've still got to get one, got to get two, you've got to get three wins to be able to get to that five and we lost on the weekend so it's one of those things," he said.
"I think even Matt Hard said they've got six games left and they probably need to win 50-50 but they're two games ahead of us. You can go through all different scenarios and work out different things but you've just got to keep winning games of footy."
Lawder also tries to keep some perspective and is happy Barellan are featuring in important games.
"We spoke about that at our camp before the start of the season, there are teams we want to beat, we don't just want beat the teams that are below us, we want to beat the teams that are above us too," he said.
"I think we've proved to the league that we're no easy-beats.
"But we also don't want to be known as the team that is accepting of acceptable losses. I'm not about that.
"It is hard. We understand where we are but it's disappointing, we should have won on the weekend."
Lawder said two umpiring errors cost Barellan a massive upset against the Magpies last Saturday.
Barellan led by as much as nine points during the final term and kicked two goals that Lawder says were wrongly disallowed.
"We deserved that win but two crucial decisions at the end of that game cost us. We've reviewed it, we've discussed it and I just can't move past those two moments," he said.
"It's just shattering."
He said they will take confidence from the performance however.
"For sure. And that's what I said to the group as well. If we play like that, if we continue to play like that then we will beat these teams. And we will get our reward," he said.
"But we've got to keep turning up. Obviously we were at Barellan and now we travel over to East Wagga on their home deck."
