EXPERIENCED Northern Jets footballer Sam Fisher is looking forward to getting a gauge on just how well they are travelling when they take on reigning premiers Marrar at Ariah Park on Saturday.
The Jets sit in second spot on the Farrer League ladder with just one loss from their opening 10 games. They are on a five-game winning streak that boasts an average winning margin of 87 points.
A win over Marrar on Saturday will keep the Jets in the hunt for the minor premiership but for Fisher, it's more about getting a read on how they are positioned heading into the business end of the year.
"Just reading the paper and whatever and they're just starting to get a few of their players back, a few premiership players like Chris O'Donnell and I think Jacko Moye's been playing a few games here and there as well," Fisher said of Marrar.
"They'll be a completely different side to round one and we're looking forward to the contest.
"It's always good winning by a few goals but it's what we've sort of been waiting for, to come up against another top three side that will either put us back in our place a little bit or hopefully it will go the other way and we might be able to show that we are real contenders again."
Fisher, 30, is assistant coach to Jack Harper at the Jets this year.
He made his first grade debut at the Jets as a 15-year-old back in 2008 and has gone to play 121 games across nine seasons at the club, between a four-year stint at Temora and two seasons at Belconnen.
Fisher is appreciating their success.
"Yeah I'm really enjoying it at the moment. There's just a different feeling around the club when you're having a little bit of on-field success," he said
"It drags a lot of people through the gate to watch and obviously you're getting plenty of numbers at footy, we're having to leave blokes out of second grade, which has hasn't happened since I've been at the club anyway."
Fisher won three premierships during his time at Temora but it's been a while since he's enjoyed such a run of wins at the Jets.
"The year I coached back in 2016 we made it to the prelim final where we lost to Coleambally in extra-time but that's a long time ago now," he recalled.
"That's the last time I played finals at Ariah Park and it was a bit of a heart-breaking story."
The Jets' sudden rise to a Farrer League premiership contender hasn't surprised Fisher. He was confident over the last couple of seasons that they were building towards a tilt.
"I said it last year to Josh Avis, who was coaching, I said we've got a feel to us like the year I went to Temora before we won the three flags in a row," he said.
"We've got a very good young core of local players, we don't need much, a bit of experience on the outside to come in and I think we were pretty lucky we were able to talk a few blokes into coming back.
"Obviously Mitch Haddrill, Jerry Lucas, Lenny Haddrill and Tom Alexander, there's four blokes that have played a fair bit of good quality footy and are good quality players as well."
The Jets' rise has coincided in a shift for Fisher to half-back.
Regarded for so long as one of the better midfielders in the Farrer League, Fisher had spent some time across half-back in recent seasons but the move has been a full-time one this year.
He's appreciating his new role.
"It's different. Sometimes you get a bit frustrated when things aren't going the team way, you feel like I could be doing something in the middle but my body is definitely liking it a lot more," he said.
"I'm definitely not pulling up as sore as what the midfield boys are. It's a bit of a relief, Harps is looking after me now that I'm getting a bit of age about me.
"I'm enjoying it though, it's a bit of relief, we're an undermanned backline so Harps and I talked about it at the start of the year to add a bit more size down there."
It appears to be working as well with the Jets yet to concede any more than eight goals in a game.
"We've been lucky in the backline that we've had nearly the same team every week down there," he said.
"I don't think we've had over 10 goals kicked on us, which is good. It helps when you've got a quality midfield."
The Jets hope to welcome Max Tidd and Harry Roscarel back in this week.
Marrar should have Nick Molkentin, Matt Rynehart, Mitch Stibbard and potentially Jed Jenkins available to come back this week.
Keenan Flood and Caleb Walker suffered broken collarbones last week and face a race against time to return this year.
