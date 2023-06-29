The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Northern Jets assistant coach Sam Fisher enjoying the club's promising season

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Fisher in action for Northern Jets against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park last month. Picture by Ash Smith
Sam Fisher in action for Northern Jets against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park last month. Picture by Ash Smith

EXPERIENCED Northern Jets footballer Sam Fisher is looking forward to getting a gauge on just how well they are travelling when they take on reigning premiers Marrar at Ariah Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.