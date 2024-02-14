Premiership duo return to Leeton United top job ahead of 2024 season

Leeton United have re-signed to their 2022 premiership winning coaching duo Rhys Jones and Ross Morgan for the 2024 season.
After falling from finals in week one last season, the club is hoping to return to premiership contention this year.
Jones will take on the head coaching role while Morgan will come in as assistant when available.
The pair have a long history of coaching together, and Jones said they'll bring their usual philosophy to the club.
They return after stints coaching in the Wagga City Wanderers program.
"We have a very good relationship, we're best mates and we think alike, a lot of the stuff that I've learnt through my coaching has come from Ross," Jones said.
"We've just got to get back to winning football matches.
"They did they did well in games last year but obviously losing in the semi-final on the first week, that's not where the club needs to be."
Jones said he knows the club has the talent available to them to make grand finals and push for premiership wins.
Anticipating a similar look squad to last year, he would like to bring in one or two new players to help bring additional depth into the side.
Player enthusiasm is high on Jones' priority list, acknowledging that enjoyment can have a huge impact on performance.
"I think you've just got to get the boys enjoying football, we saw in 2022, when we won it, the boys enjoyed it and that was a massive catalyst in us winning the competition," Jones said
"Everyone goes to sport to win, but they go there as well to enjoy themselves, so if you have a team that has bonded, and that are playing well together, and winning game, there is no better feeling."
Registered to play in the inaugural Riverina Cup this month, Jones is looking forward to testing out players on the field.
Excited to see the competition getting off the ground, he already is looking forward to watching it grow in coming years.
"We've got a few injured at the minute which isn't ideal, but we have just got to manage them boys well and hopefully they end up ready for the Riverina Cup," he said.
"I think they have a lot to push for a premiership, we'd need one or two more for some depth but there are players there who are good enough to win premierships and who have won premierships.
"Their experience is going to be vital."
The first round of the Riverina Cup will be drawn Thursday ahead of the knockout competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.