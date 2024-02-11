'Window shopping' players must commit to play inaugural Riverina Cup

Player retention could be a happy knock-on effect for the inaugural Football Wagga Riverina Cup.
While players across the league remain uncommitted, those wanting to play in the tournament need to make their decision.
To take the field in the competition, which begins next week, players must be registered to their clubs, forcing them to decide their colours for the 2024 season.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini is pleased with the impact the competition will have on club's preparations for the season.
"Clubs and with senior players will have to jump on a little bit earlier to make sure they're registered for the first game, so that's definitely a positive for clubs to be able to retain players," Dedini said.
"Even new players that are potentially window shopping or going to a couple of different clubs, it's a way that clubs may be able to unlock those players if they want to play in the first round of the Riverina Cup."
Round one games must be played before March 3, well ahead of Football Wagga's round one in late April.
Falling just short of their aim of 16 men's teams, 14 sides have nominated, while eight will play in the women's competition.
For its first iteration, Dedini is thrilled with the buy-in.
"It would be awesome to have a couple more female teams, but it's good to have two competitions that we can get up and running, and I think this first year is a matter of building it," he said.
"I think it's such a success that nearly every club [in Wagga] is jumping on board and entering.
"If we can get it off and running, and it be a success which I think it will be this year, I think that next year there will be more and more teams jumping on board."
With prize money up for grabs for the winners and runners up, and for the best player, there's plenty of reasons to take the field.
Dedini said the prize money distinguishes the competition from other pre-season matches and gives additional incentive for clubs to play.
Hoping to secure clubs from across the Riverina, he admitted to disappointment only one border club will play.
Though he is confident that number will build year on year.
Meanwhile, there was significant buy-in from Griffith.
"We've got Yoogali FC, and it's their first time entering the Football Wagga competition, CSU have jumped on board in both the men's and women's, and then the likes of Griffith City and West Griffith, clubs who local Football Wagga teams haven't had the chance to play against before," Dedini said.
"Their [Albury Wodonga Football Association] season does start a little bit earlier but I think maybe it was a bit of the unknown this year but the benefit of this type of competition is it's not this is the date that you have to play on, it's more, you have to play by this date, so hopefully next year they can jump on board.
"I'd like next year for the women's to get to 16 teams and the men's could be upwards of 20, it would be unreal."
Following the format of association cup competitions across the globe, Football Wagga will have a live draw on Thursday, February 15.
Albury
Charles Sturt
Griffith City
Hanwood
Henwood Park
Lake Albert
Leeton United
South Wagga
Tolland
Tumut
Wagga City Wanderers
Wagga United
West Griffith
Yoogali FC
Young
