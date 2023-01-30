Wagga City Wanderers have signed Chaise Donetto for the upcoming Capital Premier League season.
Donetto has made the move across from Hanwood and is regarded as one of the Riverina's best young talents with Wanderers coach Ross Morgan excited to have him on board.
"Chaise will be a great signing for the club," Morgan said.
Donetto has spent the three past seasons playing first grade for Hanwood with Morgan saying that he was looking to test himself at a higher level in 2023.
"He feels it's the right time to test himself at the next level in the Canberra competition," he said.
"For such a young player, he's quite experienced within senior football and he's been playing first grade for the last three years with Hanwood.
"He's played in some big games including the last two grand finals and he was probably one of the standout players of the competition last year."
Although coaching against Donetto last season while he was at Leeton United, Morgan admitted that the two have played together previously with him looking forward to seeing what the younger winger could do this season.
"I spent a season with him playing third grade at Hanwood when he was a bit younger," he said.
"Even then you could see he's a crazy player, he's a hard working winger who has got a great delivery into the box."
Donetto's first appearance for the Wanderers was at the Riverina Festival of Football held in Leeton with Morgan impressed with his performance.
"He's fitted into the team really well," he said.
"He impressed everyone there at the games in Leeton at the Riverina Festival of Football.
"APIA (Leichhardt) have spoken to him about offering him a trial which is great for him and his future."
The Wanderers have recently returned to their pre-season training campaign following the festival, with some more games lined up in the coming weeks.
"We play Albury City and West Griffith on Sunday 12 in Wagga," he said.
"Then hopefully we have a few more lined up in the following weeks."
