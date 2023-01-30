Arentz chasing repeat from out in front

Ross Arentz is looking to capitalise on a good draw as Bretts Hope chases back-to-back wins.
After winning at Junee last week, his first win since February, Bretts Hopes has come up with barrier two in the Don Inwood Memorial (2270m) at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
He's won every time he's led and Arentz is looking for history to repeat itself.
"If he can find the lead I could but I'm a bit sure whether he can," Arentz said.
"He is miles better in front and that's why I put him in that race as even though he's up in grade a bit he was going to draw nine or 10 in the up to 40 so I went to the up to 45 to draw good.
"I'm not sure I can get across the one, we will see what happens in the first 100 metres, but I won't be letting anything else go.
"It's a pretty even field really."
READ MORE
However Bretts Hope is not one to win out of turn.
He's struck three times in 40 starts, but had only been placed once in 10 since winning at Temora last year.
"The smaller tracks are his go, like Temora and Junee if he gets a good draw," Arentz said.
"He goes alright with a sit but is a heaps better horse in front.
"He's only led three times in his life and he's won all three of them but he doesn't win out of turn.
"If he runs a place we'll be happy, otherwise we will just wait our turn again."
However the form certainly looks to be stacking up.
He was able to get the better of Harry Croft by 9.2 metres at Junee last week and the Nathan Turnbull-trained pacer has subsequently won by 24.8 metres at Bathurst.
Regardless Bretts Hope has certainly been a worthwhile acquisition for the Ladysmith trainer-driver and his son Oliver.
"He cost a carton of beer and we've got about $20,000 out of him so he's been going alright," Arentz said.
The race is part of a big night at Riverina Paceway with the club honouring 11 people on their annual memorial night.
Races will also be run in honour of Judith and Rebecca Rutland, Ian Walsh, Robbie Jack, Don 'Jingles' and Tess McKenzie, Gordon McRae, Don Alchin, John Brasier and Shleton Smith.
The first is at 6.05pm with the club not racing again until February 24.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.