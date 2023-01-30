Tumut's forward pack is already in an enviable position but continues to get stronger.
The Blues have welcomed Matt Byatt back into the fold this season.
Byatt was part of their line up for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but returns after another season on the border.
Originally linking with Albury in 2019 when hometown club Tumbarumba went into recess, Byatt returned to play under older brother Robbie when he took on the Thunder coaching role last season.
However with a growing business, Byatt elected to head back to the Blues.
Tumut co-coach Zac Masters is more than happy to have him back.
"Bargey (Byatt) will add quite a bit for us," Masters said.
"Obviously it's well known we've got a reasonably strong forward pack at the moment but I think Barge just adds another element.
"He has been there before, we know what to expect and I think he's even gotten better after being the dominant front rower down there in Albury."
Masters expects he will be better for experience at the Thunder, who just missed out on a finals berth, last year.
"Bargey will have only gained more experience and I know that's a role he wanted to play going to Albury - that starting front rower," he said.
"He can only bring added experience to us and he adds another element off the bench as he's a pretty big unit.
"He adds to our punch."
It is part of a strong recruitment effort by the Blues.
Not only have they welcomed back Michael Fenn after impressing during the shortened 2020 season but have added in four-time premiership winner Michael Cullen into the frame.
Second rower Joe Roddy is set to be the only loss from the side who was knocked out of the running in the preliminary final.
Masters is happy with how things are shaping, with eight members of the team named in the Riverina representative squad.
"We haven't shut up shop as you never know what might come along but we are pretty happy with what we have at the moment," he said.
"I think we can give it a good shake."
Lewis Arragon also returns after missing the season after injuring his knee in the pre-season.
However due to work commitments the Blues are unsure just how much they will see of him.
Tumut kicks off their campaign with a clash against Albury on April 16.
Masters is open to having a trial beforehand, which goes against their preparation for the past three seasons, but is yet to lock anything in.
