Matt Byatt back to further boost Tumut's pack

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Matt Byatt has returned to Tumut to further bulk up their forward pack for 2023.

Tumut's forward pack is already in an enviable position but continues to get stronger.

