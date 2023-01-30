Wagga City ready for big weekend with sevens carnival

Wagga City are preparing to be part of a big Saturday of rugby in the Riverina.
Not only will ACT Brumbies take on NSW Waratahs in a Super Rugby trial at Griffith but the Boiled Lollies have their Waganha Waagangalang sevens.
Back for a second straight year, 22 teams will take part in the event at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Organiser Dan Ribot believes it is a great number.
"We've got 22 teams which is about what we wanted," Ribot said.
"We probably had too many with just over 30.
"It was a bit hectic, we managed but it was a bit hard and fast.
READ MORE
"Everyone had a good time but we tried to make it a little bit more manageable for the volunteers this year.
"We had nearly 80 games (last year) and now we've just got over 60 games which means we can start a little bit later and still finish about the same time when it's a little cooler for the finals."
Of the 22 teams, only five will take part in the women's competition.
Southern Districts will join Southern Inland teams Wagga City, CSU and Waratahs as well as Dindima, who played at the event last year.
It gives all teams a great chance with $4000 up for grabs.
However there has been plenty of interest in the men's competition.
Wagga City, Albury and Tumut are the only Southern Inland teams involved with the bulk of the field coming from Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.
Ribot is pleased with the quality of the entries and expects it will produce some fantastic football.
"There is going to be some pretty stiff competition," he said.
"There are going to be some teams from the Shute Shield as well as some teams who basically travel Australia playing sevens so it's going to be highly competitive."
The action will get under way at 9am with the pool stages before finals, which includes a plate competition for the men, starting at around 2pm after the lunch break and smoke ceremony.
There will also be a number of other entertainment options on offer throughout the day.
Entry is $5 with kids getting in for free.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.