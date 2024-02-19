Henwood Park's Pascoe Cup return boosted by Wagga City Wanderers signings

HENWOOD Park's return to the Pascoe Cup competition has been boosted by the addition of a number of players from Wagga City Wanderers.
Former Wanderers captain Kyle Yeates and experienced players Ben Mavor, Tyler Allen, James Thomson and Tom Forge have all joined Jake Ploenges at Henwood Park.
The addition of the five players is a timely boost for the Hawks, who will have their first hit-out in the opening round of the newly-formed Riverina Cup in the next fortnight.
The Hawks have drawn last year's grand finalists Tolland in the opening round.
Henwood Park, who were drawn as the home team, were hoping to play the fixture under lights but a lack of ground availability means the game is likely to be held on Sunday week, March 3, the deadline for all round one games to be played.
Ploenges, in his first season as Henwood Park coach, is happy to have welcomed some experience on board from the Wanderers.
"Especially when we're starting fresh and not really having a side to go to, those guys will be huge really," Ploenges said.
"We've got a few players there that will be able to give us some structure and then we can build players around those boys. It certainly will make it easier."
Ploenges is happy with how his squad is coming together.
"Yeah it's not too bad," he said.
"We've picked up a few players that aren't committed to Wanderers anymore. We've got a few young guns as well, some 16-year-olds that are showing a bit at training as well.
"It will be interesting to see how we go for a full game. I want to see a few boys how they go out on the field compared to just training drills so we'll see how we go."
Ploenges admitted he was excited when he saw the Hawks had drawn Tolland first-up in the 13-team men's Riverina Cup draw.
"It's exciting I guess," he said.
"I know they've got a good outfit over there, they've got some new players over there as well so it will be a good hit-out."
Ploenges is still working out how his starting 11 will look and that's something that will be decided over the next couple of weeks at training.
He expects it to be a good test for his group to see exactly where they're at.
"I guess it just depends on what they bring out," he said.
"I know they've lost a couple but they've also gained a couple.
"They've been a strong outfit for the last couple of years or so, so it will be a good test for us and we'll see how we go."
South Wagga will progress straight through to the second round after drawing the opening round bye.
Pascoe Cup newcomers Yoogali FC have a familiar round one opponent in Griffith City, while Wagga City Wanderers will take on West Griffith.
The remainder of games see Pascoe Cup teams take on each other.
Yoogali FC v Griffith City
Lake Albert v Tumut
West Griffith v Wagga City Wanderers
Henwood Park v Tolland
Leeton United v Wagga United
Hanwood v Young
Bye: South Wagga
