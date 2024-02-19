The Daily Advertisersport
Henwood Park's Pascoe Cup return boosted by Wagga City Wanderers signings

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 20 2024 - 10:58am, first published 10:30am
James Thomson will be back at Henwood Park next season after some years at Wagga City Wanderers. Picture by Emma Hillier
HENWOOD Park's return to the Pascoe Cup competition has been boosted by the addition of a number of players from Wagga City Wanderers.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

