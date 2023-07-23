The Daily Advertiser
South Wagga return to winners book with come from behind win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 23 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
Nicholas Pillai scored his first goal of the year for South Wagga to win their game over Tumt. Picture by Ash Smith
Nicholas Pillai scored his first goal of the year for South Wagga to win their game over Tumt. Picture by Ash Smith

Their team remains depleted but a stand-up performance from South Wagga's few available players set them up for their first win in four weeks.

