South Wagga return to winners book with come from behind win

Their team remains depleted but a stand-up performance from South Wagga's few available players set them up for their first win in four weeks.
Finishing 2-1 ahead of Tumut on Sunday evening, Warriors finished the game with no bench as reoccurring injuries forced players out of the game.
Despite ongoing availability concerns, coach Andy Heller was pleased to be back on the winning side.
"It was a good game, it was a bit of a scrappy game by two teams who aren't in the best of form, but I think we were unlucky a couple of times but we got the job done with an even more depleted squad than I thought I was going to have turning," Heller said.
With player availability so low the club was forced to forfeit reserve grade due to the local split, Heller said he was missing 10 of his usual first grade side.
"We got to half time and we had no subs, we were playing with 11 players, and had people slightly out of position or filling in where we needed them, just a lot of readjusting was required," he said.
"To come out with a win when we had to deal with what we had to deal with today, it's a testament to the lads that we have in the group, they all stuck in and worked hard for one another, to get the job done."
Feeling 1-1 was a fair result heading into half-time, Heller said Nicholas Pillai's second half goal was endemic of his performance for the side this year.
"He's been fantastic for us this season, he backs up for first grade every week, so it was nice for him to get his first goal and it was a fantastic one as well," he said.
"A big jump and header to the back post, the keeper had no chance, which was good to see."
Hard to pick out any individual with all on-field lifting once their bench was out of action, Heller said it was a great team effort to get the win after being down 1-0.
Around the league Tolland had a 6-0 win over Cootamundra, and Leeton United handed Wagga United a 4-0 loss.
In a massive win for Lake Albert, the Sharks were down 4-1 to Young before a massive comeback had them finish 5-4 winners.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
