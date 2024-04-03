'We're not a first grade team': second club withdraws from Pascoe Cup

Retaining just three first graders from the 2023 season, Tumut has not put forward an application to play in the Pascoe Cup.
They are the second team to withdraw from the competition ahead of the 2024 season.
The Eagles won just three games last year, and after consultation with the remaining players it was decided to removed the club from the top grade competition.
Competing in the inaugural Riverina Cup last month, president Lachlan Anderson said their 12-0 loss to Lake Albert emphasised they were making the right decision.
"We've only retained three players from our first grade team, lost guys to uni, families, a couple moving away, and all that is left is our third grade from last year," Anderson said.
"We had to do a bit of an evaluation and we think third grade is our best bet.
"In first grade, we had a bit of a taste with the Riverina Cup and it showed we're not a first grade team."
Admitting they have a handful of players that might have been able to step up, Anderson said shift work would have also impacted their availability.
Player, and club, well-being was also a consideration.
Anderson said over recent seasons it has become miserable to front up for games each weekend.
"They were dreading playing first grade," he said.
"I talked to them the whole time about what could happen and they knew the whole time that things may not be in our hands, because I know Football Wagga likes to have the ten teams.
"The players knew this year could suck, but they were definitely more relieved.
"There's less pressure, people aren't stressing.
"It was nice to get the decision out of the way, as sad and disappointing as it is, people pay a lot of money and I don't want to ruin their weekend."
With the two bottom teams leaving the competition, and the acceptance of Yoogali FC into the top grade, Anderson believes playing will be a better experience for all involved.
Remaining only in third grade, where the club finished last in 2023, he said they will aim for a mid-table finish this year.
Being realistic about their potential to perform will help future-proof the sport.
"For the teams that are on the wrong end of those results, that's when you lose players, and you don't want people leaving the game," he said.
"Hopefully us and Coota, we can have a year or two to rebuild maybe and bring some people through and hopefully have a good year."
