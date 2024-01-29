Clubs weigh in on new additions to Football Wagga competitions

As two more clubs prepare to join Football Wagga ahead of the 2024 season, existing clubs are pleased to be welcoming additional teams to the competition.
While it was confirmed last year that existing association club Henwood Park will return to both first grade competitions and Lake Albert to first grade women's, the association has announced that Charles Sturt and Yoogali FC have been granted membership.
Clubs across the association are positive about the additions for the most part.
Reflecting on the admission of Hanwood to the competition in 2019, Wagga United coach Jayden Beattie and Young coach Duncan Cameron are hopeful Yoogali will bring an additional challenge.
"Yoogali are obviously a strong club, and I think they'll bring what Hanwood and Leeton have brought to our competition, another big challenge for us local clubs to step up to," Beattie said.
"I think the best thing to happen to our competition was letting Leeton and Hanwood in and I don't see why Yoogali coming in would be a bad thing, it's another good team and another team for us to try and beat."
Cameron echoed his sentiment.
"Any club coming into first grade makes the competition stronger, that's my thoughts, I think it's great," Cameron said.
"Back when Hanwood came into the competition, I think, and this is a complement to Hanwood, the competition only got stronger year in, year out because Hanwood was a powerhouse and you had to train, play very hard to beat them, and not many teams did."
With Cootamundra requesting a drop from the first grade men's competition, Young and Tumut will be the last small town clubs in the competition.
Yoogali's acceptance comes with an additional trip to Griffith and while Cameron said the trips down are always enjoyed by his team, Tumut coach Lachlan Anderson is hoping alternative plans will be made.
The Eagles currently play games against Hanwood in Wagga to avoid either club making the six hour return trip on a Sunday evening.
"It was a little bit of a surprise, we had a meeting and we didn't really make a decision then, but I don't have a problem with it, it's nice to see some more people around and hopefully they make the competition stronger," Anderson said.
"When we play Hanwood we play in Wagga, so travel isn't a problem with us, they've tried to change it a few times but that was the original agreement we had with them so we'll have to talk to Yoogali and hopefully make an arrangement.
"It's three hours and that's no fun."
Several coaches are pleased the university based club was not granted immediately into the first grade men's competition, citing fluctuating availability as a concern if they were to play Pascoe Cup.
With four teams entering the first grade women's competition, South Wagga president Stephen Burns said the club is for the expansion of both first grades.
"We welcome new clubs with open arms, I think it'll be good for the competition and create a greater spread of players and hopefully strengthen the competition," Burns said.
"I think it's absolutely fantastic for the competition, we need to be filling from the top down and to have a full suite of teams now in the first grade ladies competition is great and I know our ladies have welcomed it as well."
Down in Leeton, United president Rod Harrison said it's exciting to have another local club in the Football Wagga mix.
Apprehensive about Charles Sturt's admission to lower grades only, Harrison would like to see clubs field grades across the board in order to bring back club days.
He remains in support of the expansion as a whole however.
"I think it's good for the expansion of the game, especially when Wagga football seems to be getting stronger through the Riverina," Harrison said.
"It's just a way to bring another club into the competition."
Across the board clubs are curious to see how Charles Sturt progresses throughout the season.
A club entering its inaugural season, existing parties are watching eagerly to see how they tackle the year.
