'Unfinished business' for Al-Rubie as he takes over Tolland coaching role

After coming so close to a premiership in 2023, Tolland have turned to a new leader ahead of the 2024 season.
Departing coach Daniel Okot stepped down from his position to focus on his business in the upcoming year, leaving an opening for assistant Ahmed Al-Rubie to step up.
In what will be his first managerial role, Al-Rubie said he's excited to take on the challenge as the team looks to 2024 with unfinished business.
"I enjoy coaching, I love trying to bring the best out of a group of individuals, so that's definitely part of it, but there's a bit of revenge on my mind as well," Al-Rubie said.
"The way we lost in the final, we all felt so hard done by, we all have unfinished business, and I'd like to help the team finish that business off.
"The loss does provide ammunition, it's a motivation, but at the same time undoubtedly there'll be come changes, some fresh faces, changes in personnel."
Despite their success in the 2023 season, Al-Rubie admitted the side was unpredictable in 2023.
While the 'chaos' meant their opposition never knew what to expect from the Wolves, it also meant they often didn't know what to expect from themselves.
Not wanting to move away from a hectic style of play, he wants better control on field and hopes it will lead to better consistency in performance.
"Last season at times we felt brilliant and times we felt really poor, so we need a bit more consistency," he said.
"I absolutely love the chaos, but I want it to be more of an organised chaos, more of a consistent organised chaos.
"It's channelling that inner passion that everyone has but adding an element of control.
"We're all a bit wild, the team is wild and I love that.
"I don't want to take that away, I just want to have us a bit more aware of when to slow down and when we can speed up and play that chaotic game, which I think had everyone back pedalling during the season."
Injuries began to plague the Wolves as the season progressed, and with such extreme weather conditions throughout the competition, Al-Rubie said he's learnt a lot about balancing talent fatigue.
His first year with the club, he now understands the local pitches, particularly Tolland's notorious Kessler Park.
"It will be a long season, it was a long season [this year]," he said.
"Especially with the way the weather changes as the season goes on, it starts so hot and then it's just as mud bath and then it goes to boiling hot again, and it's crazy.
"I learnt a lot this season, in particular how the pitch changes as the season goes and how to maybe prevent injuries within the squad.
"We had a lot of injuries and we were very intense, very go go go, pushing everyone to do as much as we can every training session but that might change."
Expecting to retain most of the grand final squad, Al-Rubie said he's enjoyed the mix of experience and youth that took the field this year.
Always open for new faces to join the senior squad, having just returned from a trip home to England, he'll knuckle down on team lists in the new year.
Tolland jumped from seventh at the end of the 2022 season to a grand final berth this year.
Meanwhile the club announced Leonard Cup premiership coach Bernadette Blake will return to her role as women's head coach in October.
