Blake looking to improve coaching ability, player skills in 2024 season

Bernadette Blake will retain her coaching role at Tolland after leading their women's contingent to dual premierships last month.
A stalwart of the club, Blake returned to the women's competition in 2023 after a stint playing with the men.
Never anticipating to leave after just one season, Blake said the success the club experienced this year exceeded her expectations.
"It was a lot of fun this year, and I thought you have to do something for more than one year," Blake said.
"I've still got so much to learn.
"It was unexpected, you hope for it, but I'm one of those people who is glass half empty, so you never expect anything like that, it was a real bonus.
"I was keen to get the girls to the finals, then everything else was a bonus, we all still pinch ourselves a little bit that it ended that way, and because it was so unexpected, I think I always assumed I'd be here for more than one year anyway.
"I was giving it a shot and seeing how it went, and just hoping it was a positive year, knowing that even if it wasn't perfect, it was always a long term thing."
While highly experienced as a player, Blake said she's still got a long way to go in her coaching career.
Hoping to undertake further coaching accreditation training, she said this season has helped her grow as a mentor and shown she's still got plenty to learn.
"I have really enjoyed it," she said.
"Being an introvert, one of the main things I need to work on is my communication with players and getting the message through.
"Sometimes I know what I want with the drill, but I need to slow it down and that's something I still want to keep working on, so while I've got a passion for it and I've played for so long, it's still sometimes hard to explain it in a way that makes sense to others.
"Sometimes I use language that the girls don't get, and I go 'oh I didn't realise that was football jargon' so it just lots of learning, I'd really like to do my C licence at some stage now that my little boys are getting older and hopefully I can donate that time.
"I've got a fair bit of playing experience and I've done a youth licence and things like that, I'd really like to start working on my pathway in coaching because as you grow and you age, you gain skills you didn't have as a younger person, so I'd really like to take my coaching further and develop the players.
"So it's possibly a little bit of a selfish pathway with developing my own coaching and working my way up that line, but the club is a really great place to start that."
With a premiership already under her belt, Blake said adding silverware will always be a focus for clubs, but in the coming seasons she's excited to see what new talent will filter into the team.
"You take each preseason as it comes, and whoever is keen to play is keen to play," she said.
"I'm keen to see how many juniors are coming through as well, and we're at the point where we've got a lot of 15s this year who were really keen to play in seniors.
"It'll be good to see how many of those younger girls we can help develop at that local level is probably the next goal.
"See what we can do with the young girls that are coming through and help them move up into women's."
Hoping to keep those players in the 14-16 age bracket engaged in the game, Blake is excited for what is to come.
Before then though, Blake said it's important to give players time off before preseason, though she anticipates many returning players will still have a ball at their feet in social summer competitions.
