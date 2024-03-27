Lions still the team to beat as rival captains prepare for finals showdown

The first footy finals of the year have arrived, and eight teams remain in the running for the 2024 Southern NSW Women's League premiership.
Across the board two clubs have featured heavily in captain's predictions, with reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Brookdale the names on everyone's lips.
This season the league adopted a new-look pool system, with the top two teams of each geographically-based pool securing their finals position.
Ganmain are on the hunt for a league-first three-peat, while Narrandera have earned themselves a surprise berth thanks to a last round upset.
In one of the biggest turnarounds this year, Griffith has stormed through the home and away season with just one loss, aside from a round eight forfeit, after a winless 2023.
Last year's runner up, Coolamon, remained steady throughout the season and had two 50-point wins leading into the first week of finals.
Brookdale has proved they can walk their talk, with just one loss this year so far, and after the Bluebells said they'd be a competition threat, they have been.
After missing finals last year, North Wagga and Charles Sturt University return to end-of-season play, while Turvey Park hopes to not repeat last year's semi-final knockout.
The Daily Advertiser spoke with the captains of the remaining teams about what they're expecting to see this finals series.
More than half the competition put the spotlight on Ganmain as the team to beat, but they weren't the only ones the captains had their eyes on.
Each captain had different qualities they identified in their threats, including team consistency, playing numbers, and experience in winter competition.
Ganmain goes into the semis as the only side yet to drop a game, and the team has not lost since round three 2021.
Five of the eight captains put their mark on the Ganmain side they've been impressed with for years now.
"They're going for their three-peat, reigning premiers, and they've got that momentum and I think they're pretty hungry to get that third one," Narrandera captain Jasmine Morrison said.
With a mostly consistent team over the past three seasons, and ever increasing skills, the Lions have been a step ahead of the pack in recent years, but there is one team who have been waiting to meet them on field.
Brookdale have been nipping at their heels for top spot, and their use of winter season players was noted by the opposition.
With a combined more than 900 games played across their squad, the Bluebells have spent by and large more time on field than any other team.
Ganmain's Lucy Anderson said though they haven't met, Brookdale are the biggest hurdle between her team and another premiership.
"They've come out of the woods this year," Anderson said.
"They seem to be tracking really well, at the moment they're our biggest threat, we haven't played them recently and with this new team they've got, they have a lot of experienced players coming up from Albury, they bring a lot of skill to the competition and it sounds like they're pretty handy."
Despite going down to Ganmain in last year's grand final, Coolamon also gave the Bluebells the edge.
For North Wagga captain, and 350 gamer, Melinda Hyland, strength in numbers is a big advantage, and no team has numbers like CSU.
"I think CSU out of all the teams they're the strongest across the board, closely followed by Ganmain," Hyland said.
"They're strong right across the field, there's no real holes in their team and they have a massive player base, they had 10 or 12 on the bench when they played us.
"In finals it will definitely give you the edge if you can rotate and keep fresh legs out on the paddock."
In finals, no one can be underestimated
While there was a consensus on the competition's biggest threat, when considering who might be the dark horse, nearly every team's name was thrown about.
Brookdale was named twice, by both Griffith and CSU, who said the out of town side lives up to their dominant reputation.
Coolamon's Kenzie Bradley said Griffith was one to keep an eye on.
Despite coming from the weakest pool of the competition, they've had a near-flawless record, proving they can stand up to strong opponents and not just those new to the competition.
Hard at the ball and with no reservations in the contest, Bradley admitted she thought her Hoppers would snag a win over the Swans before their round six match up.
In a similar vein, Turvey Park captain Jessica Wendt is conscious of over complacency in finals, and tagged surprise entry Narrandera as one to watch.
The Eagles' second win of the year came just last week, but it was enough to tip them into finals, spoiling their end of season party plans.
Wendt said that while on paper they don't look as strong as the rest of the competition, their win over East Wagga-Kooringal should not be forgotten.
"They did have a couple of losses during the season, but they also won when they needed to," Wendt said.
While Hyland had Bushpigs as her team to beat, Brookdale's Ruby Hyde and Morrison also identified them as a key target.
Defeating them in round two, Hyde said she was impressed with their pressure and knows the start of the university semester has served them well.
"When we played them they had heaps out, but I've seen their numbers the past few weeks and they've got heaps," Hyde said.
"Once uni got back, they went bang."
One player doesn't make a team, but she can make a big difference
With consistency and depth comes success, and Ganmain has both in spades.
Four captains pointed to the Lions' Lucy Anderson, Skye Hamblin, and the Walsh trio as the biggest individual threats for the remainder of the season.
Anderson and the Walshes have been with the club since its inaugural season, while Hamblin was a welcomed addition to the side last year.
After claiming the league player of the year in 2023, Anderson has continued to be a general on the field.
The rover can be found at the ball in every game, improving through the local off-season in Belconnen's first grade side.
"She's always strong and just such a big competitor," Griffith captain Jenna Richards said.
CSU's Monique McKinley concurred.
"Ganmain have a lot of handy players, but Lucy Anderson, she always performs well for them, she's been one of their key players since they entered the competition, she's always one to watch," McKinley said.
"She's very good."
With Anderson ready to pounce on the loose ball, a link up with league leading goal kicker Skye Hamblin, is a match made in footy heaven.
Prue, Emma, and Megan Walsh were also thrown into the ring as top finals performers.
"The Walshes, all of them, them girls playing together, and having played together so much, they're a big threat because they are just so used to playing together, they're so strong together," Bradley said.
"It's hard going up against all of them together as one."
What the Ganmain girls have most in common, other than their colours, is experience.
And as Majella Day has shown, experience does not require age.
The Brookdale teenager hit 100 games this season and has been the youthful talk of the league.
Having coached her in several years ago through the Giants Academy, Anderson said there will be no stopping her this finals.
Day's Lavington Panthers club mate Gabrielle Goldsworthy (CSU) got a shout from Hyde, while 2023 grand final best on field player Sophie Gaynor (Coolamon) was Hyland's one to watch.
"I've played alongside Gabrielle Goldsworthy the last two seasons in Albury and she's just a freak," Hyde said.
"She's pretty unstoppable."
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Turvey Park at McPherson Oval at 6:30pm
North Wagga v Coolamon at McPherson Oval at 7:45pm
Griffith v Charles Sturt University at Narrandera Sportsground at 6:45pm
Brookdale v Narrandera at Narrandera Sportsground at 8pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.