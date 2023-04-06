Lucy Anderson has been named the Southern NSW Women's League player of the year after an outstanding season at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Crossing the 50 game mark, kicking six goals, and being voted among the best in seven of the eight games ahead of the grand final, Anderson has had a great 2023 run so far.
Caught completely off-guard by the award she was very grateful for the recognition.
"I'm very shocked, I didn't really expect that," Anderson said.
"I didn't think it was my best year this year but I'm really honoured to win that title."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Looking back over the season Anderson said she can see her football improving week by week, season by season.
"Each game I think you learn more and more and the experience you build brings that standard up a little bit," she said.
"Taking it game by game and hopefully in the next few years I'll be at a good level."
Combining her player of the year medal with a premiership medal on Thursday night was surreal for the ruck-rover.
"I'm over the moon, we've been working so hard over the last three years and to get the premiership last year was the best thing ever then to go back-to-back just topped it off really," she said.
One person not surprised to hear her name called out was coach Luke Walsh.
"She's such a hard worker, she's one of those players that know how to find a footy," Walsh said.
"You can't teach that, some players just have that instinct of going and getting the footy and Lucy's got that.
"She works so hard and she is our most consistent performer, she's got that fire in her belly every week, she's probably the biggest reason we move it forward so quickly and so often.
"I'm super proud of her."
With the Southern NSW Women's League season now over, Anderson will shift her attention to the Canberra league, which kicks off next week.
Playing for Belconnen she's hoping to find more success in 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.