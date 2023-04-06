The Daily Advertiser
Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 6 2023 - 11:16pm, first published 11:00pm
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong player Lucy Anderson was awarded player of the year at Thursday night's Southern NSW Women's League grand final. Picture by Les Smith
Lucy Anderson has been named the Southern NSW Women's League player of the year after an outstanding season at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

