After watching her teammates win from the sideline last year, Jessica Sommerfield has got herself a premiership medal.
The Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong halfback tore her ACL playing in the 2021 season and ruled out for the entire 2022 season.
Returning to the field in 2023, she was part of the Lions' premiership side on Thursday night.
"I had surgery and had to have last year off to recover but was back this season," Sommerfield said.
There was no bad blood from Sommerfield as she watched her side finish with a perfect record in 2022, but it pushed her to come back to football fit and ready to play.
"Just watching them play the grand final was magic, and the community getting around them was great," she said.
"I knew I wanted to be a part of it so I did the rehab and here we are, at it again."
If watching her team was magical in 2022, it had nothing on getting out on field for herself.
"It's just sweet being part of the team," she said.
"Ganmain just put everything in and Luke's a great coach, he got the girls there once and again this year, I'm just happy to be a part of it.
"There's some young ones coming through and a few that have already done it, so it's a good mix in the team."
Experienced though some players may be, Sommerfield said there were still plenty of nerves in the rooms ahead of the game.
Once the whistle blew though, it was all business on field, with no one leaving anything behind.
"It was definitely tough, Coolamon did a great job, we haven't had such a tough game," Sommerfield said.
"The finals have been great but Coolamon brought it and I think everyone knew that was going to happen with two undefeated teams going head-to-head.
"It was nice knowing they were in the same boat as us, that they had the same pressure, helped even it out rather than one team having it all."
Sommerfield said the positive club atmosphere and culture helped during her time off, knowing that she'd be welcomed back when the time came.
Ganmain defeated Coolamon by 25-points in the Southern NSW Women's League grand final at Maher Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.