Lions win back-to-back premierships in undefeated seasons

Updated April 7 2023 - 5:07pm, first published April 6 2023 - 9:30pm
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong celebrate their 2023 Southern NSW Women's League premiership. Picture by Les Smith
It was a tense start to the Southern NSW Women's League grand final at Maher Oval on Thursday, but ultimately it was Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong who ran over Coolamon to become back-to-back premiers.

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

