The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Munro to lead Griffith A grade for 2023 season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joh Munro has stepped into the A grade coaching role at Griffith. Picture by Madeline Begley
Joh Munro has stepped into the A grade coaching role at Griffith. Picture by Madeline Begley

After a successful first season at Griffith, ex-Super Netball player Joh Munro has stepped into the A grade coaching role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.