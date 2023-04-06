The Daily Advertiser
Wagga coach to help lead Riverina in Regional State Cup

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Wagga Netball Association's Rachel King has been selected as the Riverina assistant coach for Netball NSW's Regional State Cup. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Netball Association's Rachel King has been selected as assistant coach for the Riverina in their Regional State Cup campaign.

