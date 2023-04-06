Wagga Netball Association's Rachel King has been selected as assistant coach for the Riverina in their Regional State Cup campaign.
Working alongside head coach Sally Hunter (Hume) and supported by team manager Jacqui Sharp (Wagga), King is excited to take on the opportunity.
Undertaking an interview panel to be selected for the role, it's one of the highest coaching roles available in the region.
"It is exciting, and also a great opportunity to develop as a coach," King said.
Just five years into her coaching career, King comes from a playing background, including stints in both the Queensland and NSW state leagues.
"I started to develop into a coaching role, I started off with juniors, I coached the 13s reps for Wagga," she said.
'I'm slowly progressing through the ranks and learning from some really good mentors, so that's exciting."
King said she loves seeing her athletes progress both on and off court.
"You have all these coachable moments where you put all this hard work in at training then you see it out on the court and it makes you extremely proud," she said.
King has worked alongside Hunter before, with the duo completing both their intermediate and advanced qualifications together.
"It's really exciting for the region to have some advance coaches coming through the ranks," she said.
"An off-court relationship is super important, it creates a bit of culture and hopefully we'll be able to see that come October."
With the team still to be announced, Sydney-born King said she's already facing new challenges, with eligible players coming from such a large geographical area.
Once announced King expects the side will train in bigger, weekend blocks, rather than short evening sessions to ensure maximum attendance and engagement.
Run in October, the Regional State Cup is a growth opportunity for all involved.
"It provides opportunities for not only players but coaches and umpires as well, so we get mentored which is really good, it's a big learning curve for everyone," King said.
"Everyone takes that back to their home associations and clubs, and it grows the game in the regional areas.
"Coming from Sydney, I do now appreciate how it is in the regions."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
