Coolamon midfielder Sophie Gaynor was voted best on ground in the Southern NSW Women's League grand final on Thursday night.
Despite going down to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by 25-points, Gaynor's outstanding efforts were noticed by the voters.
In her first year back playing Australian rules after an eight year break, Gaynor was shocked when her name was called out.
"I definitely didn't think that was my best game," Gaynor said.
"Ganmain did so well to defend me, they were on my hip for the whole game so credit to them, it was unreal."
Gaynor congratulated the winning side and said she believes they earned their win in a tough game.
Joining the Hoppers this season, Gaynor was glad to return to her first football code.
"I haven't played AFL since I was 18 and I'm 26 this year, I play rugby league and league tag throughout the winter season, and have for a few years so it was good to get back into AFL," she said.
"I grew up playing AFL out at Ariah Park with the Northern Jets with the boys growing up, so it was good to get the AFL ball through the hands again this season."
Returning to Australian rules with some friends for a bit of fun, Gaynor had no expectations for what the year, or Thursday's grand final, would hold.
"We figured out pretty quick we had a pretty talented team and we worked really well together, we have a great variety," she said.
"We surprised ourselves a little bit, so credit to our coach.
"We came, we gave it our best shot and that's all we can do at the end of the day, and now we can just go have some fun together and celebrate being in the grand final."
Loving every second of her first season back, Gaynor assured she'll be back in the green and white in 2024.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
