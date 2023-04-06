The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) has fallen devastatingly short in the Wiburd Shield final after going down to St Luke's Grammar School by six runs.
TRAC has been a regular contender in the independent school's statewide knockout competition for students in year 10 and lower and were last crowned champions in 2018.
Although not the result they were after, coach Luke Richardson was still immensely proud of the effort of his side.
"It was a cracker of a game," Richardson said.
"It was typical of the competition that we've had where in most games we looked like we were down and out a little bit, but we always managed to show a bit of grit and fightback."
St Luke's batted first at Mark Taylor Oval and were able to put together a very competitive score of 1-186 in their 40 overs including a knock of 50 off just 15 balls.
Richardson was very impressed with the innings of Vaughn Jenkins who nearly got TRAC home in the final over.
"He came in at number five and ended up batting until the final ball to a make a 90-ball 92 not out to get us six runs short after we needed 10-runs an over for the last six overs," he said
"We had boys stay with him and get partnerships of 20 or 30, but he was really our rock and was still filthy with himself that he couldn't get us home.
"I've coached the side for nine years now and I haven't seen a better knock in an under 15's competition."
