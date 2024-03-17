Swans don't need 'pretty footy' to get win over Marrar in gale-like winds

Griffith have been the team that could this Southern NSW Women's League season, as they add another win to their near-perfect season.
After failing to get a win in their 2023 campaign, they've been a force to reckon with on field this year.
On the road again in round seven they travelled to Langtry Oval where not even blustery conditions could hold them back from a 2.2 (14) to 1.2 (8) win over Marrar.
Strong wind made holding onto the ball hard work and coach Trevor Richards said there were moments when the ball was blown away from players while being dropped for a kick.
Despite the conditions, he was pleased with how the side adjusted down the field.
With both teams unable to score in the first term, smart play was necessary to combat it.
"The wind was almost going straight across the field, we were probably slightly into it the first quarter," Richards said.
"We were quite happy to hold on and not let them score in the first quarter.
"It was terrible conditions but the team as a whole adjusted really well, we had a conversation around it's not pretty footy, and that's okay, but when we were with the breeze we were trying to go that open side to bring it back in and make it a bit easier to score."
Richards said the side learnt from the mistake of taking the wrong side of the field, with Marrar jumping on the error to get their only major for the game.
With just one loss this season, to reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, ahead of the final home and away round, this year's side is a far cry from the one that played in 2023.
Breaking their 700 day winning drought in round one, the side is reaping the benefits of additional experience and fresh faces.
"Last year it was tough out there, week in, week out," he said.
"We were competitive against most sides last year, but we just weren't quite good enough to beat anyone, so it's nice this year to get to the point where we've actually been able to put some wins on the board.
"We can actually get the girls some confidence and they can understand the things they've been doing at training, they can see how that's impacted their improvement."
With their finals spot locked in, Richards said he has not focused on the end of the season with the side yet.
Instead the focus has remained on getting players to the game each week, with travel continuing to be a barrier for the side.
The loss now leaves Marrar in a last-round battle to play finals, locked on 16 points with fellow Pool D club Coolamon after they were unable to defeat competition new-comers Leeton-Whitton last week.
Around the league there were plenty of big wins as the competition's top sides took on struggling clubs.
Full-time
GGGM Lions 0.1 2.4 5.6 7.6 (48)
Narrandera Eagles 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: ; Narrandera Eagles Women:
BEST: GGGM Lions: G.Guthrie, P.Walsh, B.Gregurke, M.Jolley, L.Anderson, A.Sase; Narrandera Eagles: J.Morrison, B.Hall, T.Fisher, L.Smith, L.Litchfield, M.Smith
Temora Kangaroos 3.1 5.3 5.10 5.11 (41)
Leeton-Whitton Crows 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: A.Reinhold 2, J.Piercy 1, D.Manning 1, S.Moncrieff 1; Leeton-Whitton Crows: T.Rourke 1, M.Luff 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: M.McCrone, S.Moncrieff, C.Walker, J.Piercy, D.Manning, A.Reinhold; Leeton Whitton Crows: T.Rourke, C.Weekes, B.Mcgregor, E.Crelley, E.Morden, A.Trezise
Griffith Swans 0.0 1.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
Marrar Bombers 0.0 0.0 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Griffith Swans: ; Marrar Bombers: L.Mckelvie Hill 1
BEST: Griffith Swans: ; Marrar Bombers: N.Harvey, C.Allen, L.Mckelvie Hill, K.Bloomfield, O.Jury, B.Horsley
Brookdale Bluebells 2.3 5.5 7.7 10.9 (69)
MCUE Goannas 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells: M.Day 6, M.Robinson 2, R.Bell 1, E.Wooden 1; MCUE Goannas Women:
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells: M.Day, M.McLaren, C.Pertzel, J.Howie, A.McDonnell, E.Wooden; MCUE Goannas: J.Plater, M.Cole, A.Wood, P.Gready, G.Marchioni, C.Willcox
Coolamon Hoppers 2.2 5.4 7.5 11.5 (71)
Northern Jets 1.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers: L.Jolliffe 3, G.Bandy 2, S.Gaynor 2, B.Frazier 2, S.Bowley 1, I.Puntoriero 1; Northern Jets: M.Reinhold 1, C.Willis 1, J.Bray 1
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers: S.Gaynor, L.Jolliffe, G.Beard, E.Leary, Z.Cartwright, L.Farmer; Northern Jets: C.Meehan, M.chalmers, M.Maguire, C.Willis, K.Lord, I.Gaynor
EWK Hawks 4.2 7.4 8.7 11.8 (74)
Wagga Tigers 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: M.Quade 3, K.Penny 2, J.Bodel 2, K.Jackson 1, T.Hadfield 1, I.Cooper 1, J.Wild 1; Wagga Tigers:
BEST: EWK Hawks: I.Cooper, K.Bettens, I.Stone, K.Penny, T.Thomas, J.Wild; Wagga Tigers: S.Humphries, S.Jameson, R.Anthony, C.Neyland, L.Beavan, S.Stevens
CSU Bushpigs 2.5 3.5 4.8 4.11 (35)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 0.0 0.2 0.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: R.Thornely 1, O.Henzen 1, H.Judd 1, M.McKinley 1; Turvey Park Bulld: J.Pinney 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: J.Campbell-Brown, A.Trevaskis, O.Henzen, G.Goldsworthy, K.Brown, M.Sheahan; Turvey Park Bulldogs: A.Hartley, F.Young, M.pinney, M.Garratt, M.lucas, J.Pinney
North Wagga Saints 1.1 1.5 1.5 3.8 (26)
Collingullie Wagga Demons 0.0 0.0 0.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: K.stephenson 1, O.Pollard 1, E.Pollard 1; Collingullie Wagga Demons: J.Beresford 1, M.Chisholm 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: K.stephenson, S.Balchin, K.Scroope, M.Hyland, E.Pollard, O.Pollard; Collingullie Wagga Demons: A.Jolliffe, P.Iacono, G.Kennedy, L.Read, B.Howes, M.Chisholm"
